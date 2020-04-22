Dylan Nail and Andrew Bowen are self-professed motorheads who have taken their passion further by opening a detailing business.
The Highland High School seniors formed AutoPro Detailers, a mobile service to earn money for school. Both will attend Arizona State University.
“We started about a year ago and have been doing it off and on ever since,
said Dylan, 17, who has experience detailing for Subaru and Porsche dealerships. “With the high school shut down we’ve been doing it all day. We’re making over $500 a week after expenses.”
Dylan said the duo details about four cars a day Monday to Saturday, compared with the two to three vehicles a week before Gov. Doug Ducey on March 30 shut down schools statewide through the end of the academic year.
Besides offering detail packages, exterior hydrophobic wax, headlight restoration and paint correction, the company is now offering interior disinfecting cleaning to prevent COVID-19 spread.
For a flat rate of $25 per vehicle, the teens will provide a 20-minute cleaning regiment that fills a vehicle with ozone gas that they say oxidizes and kills viruses, bacteria, and parasites better than traditional disinfectant wipes.
The procedure also simultaneously neutralizes odors without damaging the interior or leaving behind harmful odors or residues.
The ozone treatment is free with all interior detail packages.
“Pretty much everybody goes for the full detail,” Dylan said.
The two take safety precautions seriously, suiting up for each detailing in certified N-95 masks and nitrile gloves.
“We are proud to be supporting the local community during this challenging time,” Dylan said. “It is crazy seeing what this virus has done to those around us. This treatment is our way of fighting back and helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Some detailers and car rentals have already been using ozone generators to get rid of bacteria and odors like cigarette smoke.
According to a few companies, including Aeroqual, which produces air-quality monitors, ozone sterilization is commonly used in hospitals to sanitize equipment and “significantly reduce or eliminate the spread of bacteria.”
The company added there currently are no examples in the public domain of ozone sterilization being used to kill COVID-19 but there are reasons to believe it would be effective.
During the SARS epidemic in 2003, ozone sterilization was successfully used to destroy SARS-CoV-1, the virus that causes SARS, Aeroqual said.
Because SARS-Cov-1 is also a member of the coronavirus family, it is highly likely ozone sterilization would be affected at killing SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to Aeroqual.
With what free time they have, the two like to work on their cars – Dylan has a 1996 Nissan 240SX and Andrew, 18, has a 1992 Nissan 240SX. The sports car was discontinued in 1998 but is a popular go-to for enthusiasts.
“It’s popular to work on,” Dylan said. “We do a lot of work on the exterior with body kits and lots of modifications.”
Andrew, who even swapped the engine out on his car, said detailing is one of his passions.
Dylan, who may study robotics engineering, said the business will continue while the duo attends Arizona State University.
“We both love cars and this seems to fit in very well because we are very detailed-oriented,” he said. “It’s satisfying to sit back on a car we finished and see something great.”
For more information or to book an appointment: AutoProDetailers.com. AutoPro Detailers is open for appointments weekly Monday through Saturday. Full details start at $100, interior details at $60, and exterior details start at $50.