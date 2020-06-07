Campus closures created new challenges for Arizona schools, from how to deliver education to how providing food to students who rely on them for meals.
A small population in Higley also struggles with an even greater burden: displacement or homelessness.
The community is served by the House of Refuge in Mesa on property near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Many of the students attend Gateway Pointe Elementary School in Gilbert.
Meal bundles and school packets are delivered three times a week to the families with help from Higley’s transportation department, Chartwells Dining Services (Higley’s food service partner) and Gateway Pointe social worker Shawna Fascetta. More than 70 students receive breakfast and lunch each week, though the number fluctuates as families move in and out of House of Refuge. Food is available to anyone 18 and younger.
Each delivery includes multiple days’ worth of meals, with Friday’s bundle including food for the entire weekend.
In addition to food support, Higley Unified provided laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to families who requested the services. Academic packets delivered by Fascetta during the school year were modified for specific grade levels or learning needs, she said.
“We are so proud of the staff, families and community from Higley. Their hard work and support has helped to maintain consistency and some sense of normalcy for our Higley students while maintaining safety. Most importantly, together with the team from House of Refuge, the students continue to remain emotionally and physically healthy during the Covid-19 crisis,” she said.
House of Refuge Director Nancy Marion said, “When children are not in school, free breakfasts and lunches are not readily available to augment family food budgets, unemployment and underemployment continue rise. According to a U. S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food security questionnaire taken in late April 2020, one in five households of mothers, with children age 12 and under, are experiencing hunger,” she said in an email.
“Thank you, Higley Unified School District, for making sure that the children at House of Refuge are being supplied breakfast and lunch everyday throughout these uncertain times.”
Leslie Mar’Na, House of Refuge’s director of family services, agreed,
“As one who has helped to deliver the meals door-to-door, I can definitely say that the families are very appreciative of the meals. I’ve had moms, dads and kids say thank you as they open the door. We are literally putting food, putting hope, in the hands of these families,” she wrote in an email.
Higley currently serves free meals to community youth at various campuses around the District. The service began March 23.
Through May 5, the district had served 227,516 meals. The service is open to anyone in need, 18 and younger, with no income requirements. It is scheduled to continue through June 30. The district is also working to provide meals to shut-ins and those in need.
Meanwhile, Williams Field High School 2019-20 Student Body President Halah Berglin helped lead efforts to thank the healthcare workers through a letter writing campaign. She received more than 100 letters from across the state.
Halah chairs the service committee for the Facebook and Instagram group @AZClassof2020, a unity of student body presidents from across Arizona.
Halah and fellow Black Hawk classmate Cadence Heiner wanted to do so in a more personal way: with pen and paper.
“Due to the virus’ attraction to paper,” she said, it was “a struggle to find hospitals that would allow sent-in letters.”
Despite the challenge, Heiner shared the idea with a few of her contacts who work in hospitals. To her surprise, healthcare workers expressed their desire to receive as many thank you letters as students could write.
@AZClassof2020 asked students, teachers and families to write as many thank you letters as possible.
In total, 100 letters, including 30 from Williams Field students, were collected, said Halah.
“My hope, as well as the hopes of others I am working with, is to simply say thank you. Nobody deserves the appreciation more right now,” she said.
“Every day medical workers leave their families to save thousands. There are millions of people risking their lives to help those in need and sending these letters to medical workers is just the beginning. I’d love to reach out to essential workers that aren’t in the medical industry, as well, because they deserve appreciation and recognition.”
“I’m glad I can use my voice or good and encourage others to do the same,” she added.