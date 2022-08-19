A Higley High School graphics student has been elected an officer in a national career and technical organization.
Lili Valencia will represent 380,000 members nationwide as the 2022-2023 SkillsUSA national secondary secretary.
Lili is one of five SkillsUSA national secondary officers chosen by student delegates at the group’s leadership conference recently.
“Lili will represent SkillsUSA, Higley High School, and the Higley Unified School District on the national level during the 2022-23 school year as she travels across the country meeting with SkillsUSA student members, business and industry partners, and other stakeholders as well as facilitating conference and advocating for the SkillsUSA organization,” the group said in its announcement.
She also was selected Joint Executive Council chair, which enables Lili to work with the SkillsUSA board to shape the organization’s future.
SkillsUSA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization and “a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.”
The group said Lili “is part of the legacy of leadership being developed by the Higley High School graphic design program.
“Over the past three years,” it continued, “Higley Graphic Design has had 11 regional officers representing 3,000 SkillsUSA members, three state officers representing 13,000 SkillsUSA Arizona members, and now a national officer representing 380,000 members. The leadership training, travel experiences, and opportunities to meet with stakeholders will serve Lili in all her future endeavors.”