Higley Traditional Academy’s Hope Berg was named Higley Unified School District’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Each spring, Higley Unified honors one teacher from each of its 13 campuses and preschool. This year, they were recognized on social media, through videos and with yard signs at their homes.
Berg was surprised by Principal Caryn Bacon, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley and Superintendent Dr. Mike Thomason, who had asked her to come in for a podcast.
In nominating Berg, a 12-year teaching veteran, Bacon wrote:
“Hope is a respected member of the education profession. Her commitment to academic excellence shows in her dedication to her students and their learning. She models character and integrity for her students, their families and the entire HTA community.”
Hope has National Board Certification as a mentor to her colleagues and shares her expertise with others. Her dedication appears in students’ academic achievements, Bacon said.
“It is a great honor to recognize Hope Berg and all of our teachers of the year,” Thomason said in the podcast. “They embrace all that is good in teaching today.”
“Hope, you are truly exceptional and a wonderful representation of our teachers,” Foley added.
Each year, schools select a Teacher of the Year for recognition at the campus and district level. All Higley Teachers of the Year are encouraged to apply for state recognition by the Arizona Education Foundation, district spokeswoman Michelle Reese said.
The district’s Teacher of the Year profiles are on Higley’s YouTube station and Berg’s podcast is at husd.org.
The other Teachers of the year and their schools are: Julie Culver, Bridges Elementary; Erika Pfaff, Centennial; Tina Quinonez, Chaparral; Sarah Kirchoff, Coronado; Barbara Dashfield, Cortina; Amber Feddick, Gateway Pointe; Kimberly Farrell, Power Ranch; Jessica Richardson, San Tan; Troy Nelson, Cooley Middle School; Jennifer Juarros, Sossaman Middle School; Chesley Sharp, Higley High; Elizabeth Rustad, Williams Field; and Vanessa Merjech, Cooley Early Childhood Development Center.