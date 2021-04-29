Amy Snow may not be in the ranks of Julia Child, Emeril Lagasse or Wolfgang Puck, but give the Gilbert student a break: she’s only 17.
But the Highland High senior took a big step last week toward the ranks of those kitchen stars by winning a full scholarship worth $128,000 to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
The scholarship was awarded by C-CAP, a nonprofit dedicated to helping high school students further their education and careers in culinary arts.
“I am so incredibly proud of Amy,” said her teacher, Mary Brightman. “In my 21 years of teaching, she has shown more passion towards culinary arts than any student I’ve ever taught. She set her goals high and worked tirelessly to achieve them.”
The daughter of Devin and Jamie Snow, Amy has been cooking since she was 10.
“It’s kind of just always been a part of my home.” Amy said. “I kind of just followed after my mom my grandma who I saw cooking. I started in eighth grade. I was home-schooled then and I just cooked every day.”
She long ago reached the point where she and her mother often cook together, trading duties as they prepare dinner for a family that includes Amy’s twin sister Ashlyn, a younger sister and three brothers.
Sometimes she’ll take the lead while at other times she’ll do the prep work and let mom be the chef.
Amy has been taking culinary courses at Highland for three years and even though she’s taught herself a lot at home, she said she’s also learned a lot in those classes – as well as from more than 50 cookbooks she has collected and studied over the last seven years, along with a hefty digital recipe library.
Naturally, she has her own recipes – and puts her spin on others, even if it’s just a matter of adding a spice or two.
As she looked at her post-high school education, Amy was considering three culinary institutes in New York and one in Arizona.
She also had high hopes on a scholarship from C-CAP, which in 2020 awarded a whopping $2.64 million in scholarships to 130 students across the country.
C-CAP founder/Chairman Emeritus Richard Grausman launched the nonprofit in 1990 to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion, by providing tools for job success. It also annually teaches more than 15,000 middle school students culinary skills.
Part of competing for the C-CAP award was, naturally, a live cooking contest.
Amy and about two dozen other scholarship aspirants met earlier this year under virus-mitigating circumstances to make a modest meal consisting of a French omelet, cucumber salad and tourne‘ russet potatoes.
That may sound easy, but it’s not.
With a French omelet, Amy explained “there’s no browning and you cook it with a little bit of clarified butter. The reason it’s called a French omelet is the way it’s rolled.”
“It’s all about technique,” she said.
The tourne‘ russet potatoes demand even more attention to technique because the way they are cut make all the difference between an elegantly presented side and hash.
And for the competition, technique was particularly important because there was no tasting due to pandemic-related concerns.
Her performance as well as years of study and attention to detail in the kitchen paid off last week learned of her scholarship award. “I was so relieved,” Amy said. “I’ve been waiting for so long for something like this.”
She won’t land in New York until January. Instead, she’ll be working under the tutelage of a professional chef somewhere in the Valley. The exact assignment hasn’t yet been determined.
Her twin sister, who also attends Highland, is going a different route far from the kitchen. She’s heading to Brigham Young University to study film animation.
And until she goes to New York, Amy also will help feed her parents and siblings when she’s not reporting for work under the to-be-named kitchen pro or taking some required online non-culinary classes like college-level math.
Does she have a favorite recipe, especially since she bakes as well as cooks?
“I don’t really have a favorite right now,” she replied. “I just love everything and experimenting with everything. I always get that question, though.”
However, she has developed “a really good chocolate chip cookie recipe recently and I’ve been getting lots of ‘when are you gonna bring me some of those chocolate chip cookies.’”
As for what happens when she completes her four-year degree program, Amy has no specific plans.
“I just want to go wherever cooking takes me,” she said. “I am open to everything and anything.”