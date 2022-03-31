It started in 2011 as an effort to fill a void in jazz education in Arizona with an opportunity for local bands to work with professional musicians.
And over time, the Highland/ASU Jazz Festival, scheduled to take place next Thursday through Saturday at Highland High School, has evolved into one of the region’s most dynamic jazz experiences.
The array of workshops and concerts involving middle school, high school and college bands – along with special guest appearances by accomplished professionals – has become a must-hear for jazz aficionados.
And it opens National Jazz Appreciation Month, so named because some of the greats of American jazz, such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Herbie Hancock, were born in April.
“I think it’s great that we continue to have so many groups that want to perform in this festival because it is bringing jazz and keeping it in the forefront of people’s minds,” said Jenn Bock, an assistant band director at Highland High and one of the festival organizers.
Bock splits band directing duties with Kevin Bennett, a 24-year veteran Highland band director and one of the originators of what was then called the Highland Jazz Festival.
Both lead interested student musicians into a deeper knowledge and appreciation of jazz.
“We spend a lot of time teaching the students to improvise,” Bock explained. So just solo and listening to artists and helping them kind of learn the language of jazz because jazz has its kind of a totally different language.”
In the festival’s founding year in 2011, Bennett told the East Valley Tribune that when he grew up in Moscow, Idaho, “I saw the vastness of jazz performers with the annual Lionel Hampton (International) Jazz Festival. It’s the biggest jazz festival in the world and was a huge positive experience for students and band directors.”
And Bennett and his colleagues have achieved their goal of creating the same kind of educational and performing experience in Arizona with the Highland/ASU Jazz Festival.
The festival achieves several goals and was started at a time when student musicians lamented the low turnout for campus concerts. Now it has become a magnet for people of all ages while providing an opportunity for student musicians to hone their talent in clinics led by standouts in the field of jazz.
Bands from schools throughout the Valley and beyond are scheduled to appear in the Highland High auditorium starting Thursday, March 31, at 9 a.m. and going through 6:30 p.m. Among them will be bands from Highland, Campo Verde and Gilbert high schools.
More schools will have bands playing 9-5:30 p.m. Friday, though that day also will feature a noon performance by the Arizona State University Concert Jazz Band and an evening performance by the ASU All Star Jazz Combo and Highland Jazz Black.
On Saturday, school bands will perform from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by a guest artist clinic with Joe Lovano, a GRAMMY Award-winning jazz saxophonist who is also an alto clarinetist, flautist, and drummer.
The festival will end with a concert that includes the judge’s winner, the ASU Faculty band with Lovano.
True to the founders’ desire, students will also get a chance to participate in jazz clinics with five more nationally renowned jazz performers – Alex Parker, director of the jazz program at Baylor University; Joey Sellers, a Phoenix jazz composer who has won multiple awards; Rob Parton, an associate professor of jazz trumpet at the University of North Texas; Patrick Langham, a well-known jazz professor and saxophonist; and Scott Burns, a popular saxophonist in Chicago.
The public can buy tickets at a modest $10 for the Friday evening performance and $20 for Saturday night at highlandjazz.com.