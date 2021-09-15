The Farmhouse Restaurant has been serving up homemade breakfast and lunch since 1989 and hasn’t departed from its roots.
As the Heritage District blossomed around it in the last 20 years, the Farmhouse Restaurant and owner Pamela Hilligardt continues the tradition of wholesome meals her mother and aunt started.
“We opened up in an actual farmhouse built in 1910,” said daughter Pamela Hilligardt, whose sister Milli and their mother, Sylvia Hilligardt were the original owners and are still active in the restaurant today.
“And that’s why we’re called that. It was a working farm at the time. The family was doing alfalfa and cotton right next to us and they repaired their tractors in the building behind us.”
Gilbert was a true western town 32 years ago.
“It was two lanes down Gilbert Road,” Pamela recalled. “We had dairy farmers for our first main customers because there were all dairy farms south of Elliot. They were twice-a-day customers. They’d come for breakfast and lunch. Their wives were probably relieved.”
In 2001, the restaurant moved north, into a 1918 historic building. “When we moved, we had such an outcry of our customers,” said Sylvia. “They, of course, followed us.”
Not as many farmers come in today since most have sold their land and moved on.
Pamela said one family that moved to Casa Grande still comes in occasionally.
Despite a vastly greater number of restaurants downtown now, the Farmhouse Restaurant hasn’t seen much impact on its business.
“I think our business has remained about the same but because of more people in the area, we’ve become increasingly busier,” said Sylvia. “We stick to our original good food… We’re always striving to make whatever we serve better.”
While some menu items, like the blackberry cobbler, have stayed the same since the restaurant opened, Sylvia admits to observing what other restaurants are doing.
“A year ago, we did a lot of changes on our menu,” explained Sylvia. “We increased our salads but we’ve always stuck to what our omelets are. We have a daily lunch special. That stays about the same.”
During the pandemic, the restaurant closed and continues to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, so lunch specials such as chicken and biscuits are no longer served.
“On Thursdays, we have chicken enchiladas and it’s made with real sauce, not from a can,” Sylvia added. “It’s very good. Fridays special is a big seller. We have roast chicken with dressing and mashed potatoes and a whole made roll.
“We always have meatloaf and mashed potatoes and gravy that are real stuff. We cook our own roast and we use the drippings for our gravy in our meatloaf.”
For breakfast, she said the egg taco is popular – as is the #10 omelet, which includes bacon, potato, green onion, sour cream and cheese.
“When we first moved in, we put alfalfa sprouts on things and our farmers didn’t appreciate that,” said Sylvia, chuckling. “They didn’t want anything to do with alfalfa sprouts since they grew alfalfa.”
“Usually my mom makes the biscuits every morning,” said Pamela. “Cinnamon rolls are made. I do all of the cakes and muffins. Nothing is pre-bought. Even potatoes. We cut our own potatoes. We boil our own potatoes.
“Our eggs are cracked,” she continued. “A lot of places don’t. They use the egg mixture they get from a supplier which I find disgusting. Our kitchen staff is very busy.”
Even the salsas are made in-house.
“Everything is done by hand,” explained Pamela. “There’s consistency.”
Now 83 and semi-retired from her second career as an RN, Sylvia still goes into the restaurant each day. When she’s not there, she said, “I’m always just a text away.”
When she decides to fully retire, her daughters will carry on the business.
She said they’re a big support system.
“Everybody has their role. I go in and see what needs to be done,” said Sylvia. “I don’t stick around very long. Everything has got to be working…I’ve never claimed to be an expert but I always claim to be gutsy.”
“We’re very fortunate people have stuck with us,” said Pamela. “We have families who came with their kids and now those kids are bringing their kids. And we have local business owners whose kids work for us. It’s a very community type of feeling.”
Information: 228 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, farmhouseofgilbert.com 480-926-0676.