HD SOUTH Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum will offer a series of informative programs for people of all ages this month.
Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Located in the heart of the heritage district at Gilbert and Elliot roads, the building that houses the museum opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Many of the educational programs are free. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required.
Vintage Home Life Exhibit, Through Feb. 19
Vintage and antique artifacts used in homes in the early to mid 1900’s include oil lamps, irons, kitchen implements and utensils, toasters, butter churns, coffee grinders, and more to keep early Gilbert homesteads running smoothly. Every piece in the exhibit is from HD SOUTH’s private collection and they have never been on display in one exhibit. It is free with paid museum admission.
Movie Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Each month HD SOUTH will be showing a different movie in the Neely Community Room. Snacks and refreshments are available for purchase. Movies will be rated from G to PG. This month’s movie is “Inside Out.” Attendance will be limited to 30.
Food Sustainability in the Desert,
10:30 a.m.-noon, Jan. 14
There are many things in the desert that can be used to make ingredients for favorite foods. Chandler Gilbert community college sustainability expert Kendra Stanger will educate participants on food sustainability in the desert. She will also discuss using desert mesquite pods to make flour.
Paint and Sip Night, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 17
During this workshop, participants will be taken through techniques to make their own personal art projects. Participants are encouraged to bring a beverage. Ages 21 and up.
Art With GVAL, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 21
A member from the Gilbert Visual Arts League will lead participants through a workshop where they will learn new artistic techniques and make their own personal art projects. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 and up.
Let’s Talk Mental Health, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24
Facilitated by Paula McCall, founder of the Semicolon Society, this informative program will teach attendees more about mental health issues and awareness and will provide information for treatment sources and wellness options.
STEM Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 28.
Local college professors and teachers will lead participants through science experiments that will allow kids to create their own bouquet of coffee filter flowers. All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and up.
Mushrooms And Stones, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 31
Small business owner Michelle Taylor will discuss the benefits of medicinal/functional mushrooms and energetic stones.