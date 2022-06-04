HD SOUTH plans a series of informative programs next month for people of all ages. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays. It is located in a building that opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the town’s only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Many of the educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for the one-time events at hdsouth.org. Programs are free unless otherwise noted.
HD SOUTH is located at 10 S. Gilbert Road and is open Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibits
Vintage Salt & Pepper Shakers
On display through June 20, this exhibit of vintage and antique salt & pepper shakers comes from HD SOUTH’s private collection. These artifacts have never been on display in one collection.
Programs
Yoga with Marilynn
7-8 p.m. all Thursdays in June.
Join Marilynn Igleski, certified yoga instructor. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Bring a yoga mat and water. Non-members, $5.
Stem Saturday
10:30 a.m.-noon June 4
Local college professors and teachers will lead participants through science experiments that will allow kids to create their own solar ovens. All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and up. Non-members, $5.
Yoga with Ginger And Rochelle
6:30-7:30 p.m. all Mondays in June
Certified yoga instructors Ginger Smith and Rochelle Beasley guide the class on relaxation techniques and muscle conditioning.
Their training includes restorative and yin flow, sound therapy and chair yoga. Their classes incorporate movement, breathing, and emotional balance. Open to all levels. Bring your own mat. Ages 16 and up. Non-Members $5
See It Saturday
10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 11
The museum is showcasing Gilbert High School yearbooks from 1940-1950.
If you have family members whose pictures are in the yearbooks or you’re just intrigued by the styles, trends and happenings during this time, this is a chance to peruse these annuals.
See It Saturday
10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 18
Showcasing Gilbert High School yearbooks from the years 1960-1970.
20 Minute Meals with Kelly Church
10:30 a.m.-noon June 25
Join Kelly Church for a 20 Minute Meals cooking class and leave with multiple options for fast dinners that can be made from start to finish in 20 minutes or less. Non-Members $5