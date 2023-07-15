HD SOUTH: Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum will offer a series of informative programs for people of all ages this month. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Located in the heart of the heritage district, the building opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the only local building on the National Register of Historical Places.
The Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Many of the educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for the one-time events at hdsouth.org.
WEEKLY ACTIVITIES
Yoga, 7-8 p.m. Mondays. 6-7 p.m. July 17, 24, 31.
Instructor Darien Pruitt, the Mobile Yogi, guides participants through a hatha flow class. Pruitt has practiced yoga since 2010 and recently completed her 200-hour yoga instructor training. Ages 16 & up. Bring your own mat. Registration is required. Free.
Yoga. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. Join Marilynn Igleski, certified yoga instructor, helps participants relax and condition muscles. Open to all levels of experience and ages 14 and older. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Free for members, $5 for non-members.
EXHIBITS
Heritage District Photographic Retrospective—2004-2011
Mark Bennett photographed the Gilbert Heritage District between 2004-2011 to record the changes downtown, and a collection of these amazing photographs will be on display in Gallery 4 though July 28. The Heritage District was designated a redevelopment area in 1989.
Gilbert Fire Department: 100 Years of Service
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Gilbert Fire Department. What started as a group of volunteers has grown into a highly skilled and cutting-edge, technically advanced department. On display through July 10, historical artifacts and collections highlight the department’s humble beginnings and some never-before-seen items.
Antique tools
On display July 10-Sept. 18, HD SOUTH’s unique antique tool collection includes pieces from many of Gilbert’s founding families.
PROGRAMS
Writing about family and food, 6:30-8 p.m. July 18. Facilitated by Duane Roen, the founding coordinator of the Project for Writing and Recording Family History in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University. Registration required. Free.
Food sustainability. 10:30 a.m.-noon July 22. There are many things in the desert that can be used to make ingredients for food. In this interactive presentation, Chandler Gilbert Community College sustainability expert Kendra Stanger will discuss edible and safe to use from the Arizona desert. She also will show how to use desert mesquite pods to make flour. Ages 12 and up. Registration required. Free.
DNA genealogy. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 25. Join McKell Keeney, DNA genealogist and Search Angel volunteer who lives in Tempe, as she helps people understand their DNA test results. People should bring a laptop or iPad if they have specific questions on their DNA results. Prepare by taking the Ancestry.com test although other autosomal test results such as 23andMe, MyHeritage or FamilyTreeDNA can be discussed. Registration required. Free.
Sound meditation. 6:30-8 p.m. July 27. Join Stuart Preston, certified sound practitioner, will lead a “sound healing” session designed specifically for those grieving a loss. Participants must bring a yoga mat, one or two blankets and a pillow and wear comfortable clothing, arriving 10 minutes early. Ages 16 and up. Registration required. Space is limited. Cost: $5 per person. Learn more about Stuart at LaoStu.com.