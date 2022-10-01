HD SOUTH Home of the Gilbert Museum will offer a series of informative programs for people of all ages in July. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and located in the heart of the heritage district at Gilbert and Elliot roads, the building opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Many of the educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required at hdsouth.org and unless noted, there is a $5 fee for non-members.
Vintage cameras exhibit
Vintage cameras, and photography equipment from HD SOUTH’s private collection are on display through Oct. 22. Remember when film cameras used to be bulky, but filled with character? This exhibit is a remembrance of that time, and it aims to spread the love for old school photography to all who view it. These artifacts have never been on display in one exhibit.
GVAL show, Oct. 15-Nov. 26.
Artwork created by members of the acclaimed Gilbert Visual Art League will showcase an assortment of media such as acrylic, pencil, oil and others. Show admission is included in the price of museum admission. Information: gval.org.
Spooktacular Car Show,
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 22
The Desert Corvette Association’s 7th Annual Spooktacular Car Show will be held at HD SOUTH. The judged car show will feature all Chevy, Chevy-powered classics, hot rods and Corvettes. Judges will be seasoned and experienced owners and builders and will be awarding a special President’s Trophy. There will also be a Trunk & Treat this year for the kids. Proceeds will benefit HD SOUTH. Registration is $25 if postmarked by Oct. 18 or $30 the day of the show. To register, go to events at hdsouth.org.
Octoparafest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Phoenix Arizona Paranormal Society and HD SOUTH present Octoparafest, a free event that event will give attendees the opportunity to talk with paranormal teams from around Arizona. Special presentations from guest speakers will take place throughout the day. This is an all-day event followed by two paranormal investigative tours of HD SOUTH later in the evening. Register at events at hdsouth.org.
Programs
STEM Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 1
Spend a Saturday morning at the museum conducting fun and exciting science experiments. Local college professors and teachers will lead participants through building planters out of plastic bottles. All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and up. Free.
The 918 Files. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Gilbert author Jason Cvancara will hold an exclusive book signing of his recently released book, The 918 Files, which is centered in Gilbert and has many historical references dating back to the early days of Gilbert. Free.
Thursday Yoga With Marilynn, 7-8 p.m.
Join Marilynn Igleski, certified yoga instructor, every Thursday in October for an hour of yoga. Open to participants of all levels of yoga experience. Bring your own mat. Free.
How to draw a cartoon animal,
10:30 a.m.,-noon Oct. 8
Children’s book illustrator James Koenig will lead a character cartooning workshop. Suggestions from the attendees will decide what animal and what occupation or activity that animal will be doing. Suitable for kids over 7 and adults. There will also be an opportunity to purchase one of his children’s or art books and have it signed. Free.
Mortimer And Me Series Book Launch, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Gilbert author Kathie McMahon is launching her new book in the “Mortimer and Me” book series. McMahon writes books for kids ages 6-12. Her current chapter book series, “Mortimer and Me”, focuses on 8-year-old Jimmy Robertson and his friend Mortimer, a friendly moose. Free.
Paint and Sip Night, 6:30-8 P.M. Oct. 11
Bring your own beverage and enjoy this interactive painting workshop. Ages 21 and up. Free.
Art Workshop With GVAL,
10:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 15.
A member of the Gilbert Visual Arts League will lead participants through a workshop where they will learn new artistic techniques and make their own personal art projects. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 and up. Free.
How to build an insect,
10:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 22.
Gilbert author Roberta Gibson will talk about her book then stay to help participants build an insect. Gibson is an entomologist and book lover. Her debut picture book How to Build an Insect (Millbrook Press) came out in 2021. Free.
Movie Night At The Museum, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Each month HD SOUTH will show a different movie in the Neely Community Room. Snack and refreshments will be available for purchase. This month’s movie will be The Incredibles. Ages 5 and up. Attendance limited to 50 people. Cost: $3.
Starlight Stitchers Embroidery Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 29.
The Starlight Stitchers will instruct participants on the basics of embroidery, the history of the craft, and the variations in stitches through the years. Everyone will make their own bookmark or ornament to take home. For adults and kids 5 and up. Free.