HD SOUTH will offer a series of informative programs for people of all ages in July. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and located in the heart of the heritage district at Gilbert and Elliot roads, the building opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Many of the educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for the one-time events at hdsouth.org and there is a $5 fee for non-members.
HD SOUTH is joining museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museum initiative, providing free admission to current U.S. military personnel and their families through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022. Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America.
Here’s a look at next month’s offerings. Unless noted otherwise, registration required for some programs can be made at mcldaz.org/southeast or by calling 602-652-3000.
Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
From Aug. 1-Sept. 15, HD SOUTH is raffling a gorgeous antique quilt from the 1920s that was restored by our group of volunteer quilters. Tickets are on sale at the front desk and are $1 each or 6 for $5. The winner will be chosen at random on Sept. 17 and the quilt is on display in the museum lobby.
Vintage Schoolhouse Collection Exhibit
July 11-Aug. 22
On display from July 11-August 22, vintage trinkets, tools, and artifacts used in daily school life by both students and teachers, all from HD SOUTH’s private collection. These artifacts have never been on display in one collection. This exhibit includes the whimsical and utilitarian and is part of museum admission.
Programs
Monday Yoga With Ginger And Rochelle
6:30-7:30 p.m. all Mondays in August.
Instructors Ginger and Rochelle guide the class on relaxation techniques and muscle conditioning. They are certified yoga instructors with training in restorative and yin flow, yoga and weights, and chair yoga. The class incorporates movement, breathing, and emotional balance. Open to all levels. Bring your own mat. Ages 16 and older.
Stem Saturday
10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 13
Local college professors and teachers lead participants through science experiments that will allow kids to make their own ice cream. All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and up.
Movie Night at the Museum
5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Each month HD SOUTH will be showing a different movie in the Neely Community Room. Bring your friends and family to relax and enjoy some of your favorite movies. Movies will be rated from G to PG. This month we will be showing “Despicable Me,” appropriate for ages 5 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Non-members $3
20 Minute Meals with Kelly Church
10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 20
Kelly Church’s 20-minute meals cooking class provide multiple options for fast dinners.
Draw And Sip, Superhero Style
7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Arizona Comics artist Russ Kazmierczak leads an interactive superhero-themed draw-and-sip night. Russ will take beginners and experienced artists through a tutorial on how to draw their favorite superhero or one of their own. All art supplies will be provided. Bring a beverage of choice. Ages 21+.