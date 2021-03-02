HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
The programs and events at HD SOUTH focus on six community pillars and are designed for all generations. These pillars include history, health & wellness, science, literature, art, and music.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. HD SOUTH is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Art of Quilting
The 16th annual Art of Quilting show with a special focus on blue and white quilts will feature nearly 75 pieces made by the HD SOUTH quilting group starting March 9 and running through May 31.
Fine Art Show and Sale
Gilbert Visual Art League has sponsored a juried fine art show since 2003 and 2021 is no exception. All pieces can be viewed online at gval.org. In the past, the show has included over 80 pieces of assorted paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures.
The show runs March 6-April 2. GVAL is a nonprofit that offers a venue for local artists.
The Power of Acupuncture
March 9, 6:30-8 p.m.
Jamie Fitzgerald will discuss the history of acupuncture, what it treats, how it works and what to expect during and after a treatment. She is the founder of East Valley Community Acupuncture and is currently serving on the State Acupuncture Board of Examiners.
Celtic Knots Workshop
March 16, 6:30-8 p.m.
Sue Eddy presents samples of Celtic knots, discusses their meaning and how they were used. Participants will have the opportunity to draw their own Celtic knot and create their own take home art project. Eddy is a painter who lived in Ireland for many of the past 20 years.
Spring Health and Wellness Class
March 20, 10 a.m.-Noon
Marilynn Igleski guides the class through a yoga practice focusing on renewal and rejuvenation. Marilynn has a 600-hour yoga certification from the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts. She has been teaching yoga for over 10 years. This is open to teen through adult. Bring your own mat and water. Members: $5, non-members, $8.
Amazing Stories in DNA
March 23, 6:30-8 P.M.
East Valley DNA Special Interest Group founder McKell Kenney, is a genealogist experienced in using DNA results to build family trees and connect family members. Participants will learn about DNA, how to interpret their DNA results from such programs as Ancestry.com and 23andme.com.
See It Saturday With Blakely Glass
March 27, 10:30 a.m.-Noon
Every month the public can come and see artifacts normally not available for viewing. This month the museum is showcasing Blakely Glass from the 1950’s. Customers of the Blakely Garage in downtown Gilbert were given a piece of Blakely Glass with every fill-up. This highly collectible glassware is gorgeous. Museum admission is required.
Cooking Up Good Health
March 30, 6:30-8 p.m.
Learn how to make summer salads and dressings at home. Conducted by Rachel Thomas, who has hosted thousands of cooking demonstrations and has an extensive library of healthy recipes which she will demonstrate during this workshop.