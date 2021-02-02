HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
The programs and events at HD SOUTH focus on six community pillars and are designed for all generations. These pillars include history, health & wellness, science, literature, art, and music.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
HD SOUTH is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Navigating the Mental Health System
6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 2
Jeff Keffler, director of business development and admissions at Rising Phoenix Wellness Services, will discuss the mental health treatment process and navigating the behavioral health system when searching for treatment or therapy options.
Birds—An Oil Pastel Art Workshop
10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 6
During this program, participants will learn how to paint birds using oil pastels, led by acclaimed artist, art educator and Gilbert Visual Art League member Jean Smith. Ages 10 and up. All supplies are provided.
Ghosts and More
6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Facilitated by investigators, representatives of the Phoenix Arizona Paranormal Society will discuss the investigative equipment the team uses to explore the paranormal, discuss certain cases and answer questions. PAPS is a Phoenix paranormal team with many years of experience both personal and investigative. Using modern techniques and evidence acquired during investigations, they help explain what is and is not paranormal.
See It Saturday—Newspapers
10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 13
This month’s workshop showcases the Gilbert Sun and Gilbert Enterprise Newspapers from the years 1920-1930.
Museum admission is required to see the display and the museum asks for an additional $1 donation to cover the cost of archival gloves that must be worn by all those who wish to flip through the pages of time.
Explore German Genealogy
6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 16
Genealogist Robert Call, who serves at the Mesa Regional Family History Center, will guide participants in researching their German ancestry, including valuable resources and on-line tools.
He will also discuss how important information is put together, what to look for, and what key words to focus on when researching your family from Germany.
Creative Conversation; A Dialogue on Cultivating a Culture of Justice and Equity in Gilbert
10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 27
What would a community look like that was committed to ensuring everyone’s fundamental rights were protected? Where could we leverage our community alliances to provide access to just outcomes and an equitable distribution of resources? What stand in our way of having equitable outcome for all?
This conversation will look at Gilbert’s past, present and what is possible for our future.
Facilitated by Elaine Kessler, adjunct faculty at Park University and longtime Gilbert business owner, attendees will hear and participate in a dialogue on justice, race, and equality.