HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. HD SOUTH is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Gallery 4 features works by Kids in Focus, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering and inspiring at-risk youth. It encourages children to use photography to build their sense of confidence and value.
Gallery 4 admission is included in the price of museum admission.
June Programs
Lend Your Voice
Session 1
6:30-8 p.m. June 1
Session 2
10:30 10:30 a.m.-noon
Gilbert leaders are partnering with I&E Consulting and Dr. Lisa Zorita, to conduct an Inclusivity Needs Assessment. All who live, serve or work in Gilbert can and provide input on the following questions:
What can Gilbert residents do to encourage a culture of kindness and collaboration? What can be done to address Gilbert’s top diversity needs? What about top disability needs? What can help people achieve their full potential?
“This is an opportunity to inform discussions and actions to create systemic change and bridge polarizations,” according to an HD SOUTH release.
All input will be anonymous and all sessions will be transcribed and coded for inclusion in the final report with specific inclusivity recommendations and actions.
Other language needs and ADA accommodations are available, contact: inspireconsultantgroup@gmail.com
Take Control of Your Health
Wednesdays June 9-July 14
9-11:30 a.m.
Register for this online Zoom workshop presented by Dignity Health and HD SOUTH. This 6-week program is for adults with any chronic condition, or anyone interested in improving their overall health and well-being.
Participants can expect to learn about nutrition, exercise, relaxation techniques, fatigue management and more. Register by June 1. A Laptop, PC, tablet, or smart phone with webcam is required.
Vintage clothes
June 12 10:30 a.m.-noon.
This is the monthly effort by HD SOUTH to have the public to see artifacts normally not available for public viewing. This month it will showcase items of vintage clothing spanning decades.
This is an extensive collection of dresses, suits, coats, hats and more. Museum admission is required to see the display.
Lend Your Voice
Strategy Session
June 22 6:30-8 p.m
This online session will reveal the preliminary results from the Inclusivity Needs Assessment discussion groups. Participants will fine-tune recommendations and strategies to be included in the final published report. The focus will be solidifying recommendations for addressing Gilbert’s top diversity needs.
All can attend regardless of prior participation. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants prior to the meeting.