As we prepare for the new school year, please let me start by thanking you for the trust you place in us every day.
We take our role as educators, supporters, community leaders and role models very seriously. To that end, we remain deeply rooted in our values of being a family, while positioning students first in all we do.
These are challenging times for us all, and as we prepare for a new school year, things may feel different, but we remain true to our mission at Gilbert Public Schools.
We are here to educate, inspire, and support your children, and that is absolutely what we intend to do.
We have everything in place for an excellent beginning to the new school year, learning online, and there are three learning models to choose from for the 2020/21 school year, to fit the needs of your family.
Right now, our school teams are working with each other – and our students and families – to ensure we are all ready for a positive start Aug. 5. Ultimately, our goal is to offer our families the following: flexibility to meet their needs; support to navigate this challenging time; and academic excellence.
This year our motto of Connect, Create, and Care is even more important than usual. As we begin the school year, I will ask our teachers, support staff and administrators to Connect, Create and Care with every student and every colleague.
Ours is a collective mission and one we will continue this year as we strive to inspire excellence in every learner.
As we prepare for our 35,000 PreK-12 students to return in August, we are committed to ensuring the 2020/21 school year builds off the momentum we created last year.
Our district and school websites continue to be updated, providing access to all of the information and resources you need.
Please visit gilbertschools.net for back to school information including the usual school supply lists, and annual update requests and specific information for this school year regarding online learning, the three learning model options, and more.
On behalf of the district, we remain grateful for all of your ongoing support that enables us, among other things, to create the most optimal learning environment possible for our students.
To that end, the first day of school is Aug. 5 and we can’t wait to connect and learn with you all! Thank you for being part of our GPS family!