What you would want to do is just picture it in your brain,” wrote third-grader Celena Williams at Oak Tree Elementary School regarding her city artscape created with color pencils. The pastel art incorporates a three-dimensional Walmart and bank buildings, among others.
Fifth-grader Makenna Shumway’s tempera painting of a nature scene with the sun shining from among the branches of a large tree uses tints, tones and shades of red.
“To make the tint, we used white to make it lighter. For the tones and shades I used grey and black to make it darker. I really like how it turned out,” she wrote.
Highland Park Elementary fifth-grader Mai Mullenmaster’s cylindrical ceramic planter was inspired by her best friend. “I really enjoy art class because I can be creative and make unique pieces,” she wrote in her statement.
Those three budding artists’ works are among the pieces selected for the Gilbert Public School Elementary Art Show that runs through April 9 at Norwood Furniture in downtown Gilbert.
“This wonderful event has been a Gilbert Public Schools tradition for more than 25 years,” said Marissa Gomez, an art teacher at Boulder Creek, Patterson, and Overflow at Greenfield elementary schools.
The artwork was made by students 6 to 12 years old in grades first through sixth selected from all 26 Gilbert elementary schools. Over 700 pieces are on display in various media such as painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media.
A reception takes place 5-8 p.m. from Monday, April 3, to Wednesday, April 5 spotlighting different schools each evening. A few choirs, a handbell choir and a recorder group will perform in 30-minute slots.
The public may view the artwork during the opening hours of the furniture store.
Norwood Furniture has hosted the show from its outset, when the district comprised just five elementary schools in 1991. The artwork is hung in the various galleries of the furniture store, thereby the work gets more exposure to the public that visits the store.
“The elementary art teachers try to select the best of the best art pieces from their art classes,” said Anne Schwaab, head of the district’s Elementary Art Department. “All artwork showcases the elementary art curriculum and the lessons students were taught by their art teacher in their individual art classes.”
Schwaab said that the district’s arts education mission is to offer an environment that fosters student independence and creative thinking.
“Students are provided with encouragement to plan and problem solve in order to develop confidence and motivation with an overall pride in their artwork,” she said.
“Our vision is to promote student artists to achieve the ability to develop and implement a visual idea and our goal is to develop a grade-appropriate continuum of artistic behavioral expectations.”
Elementary students have 40-minute art classes every other week, which equates to approximately 18 times a school year. The GPS board recently approved full-time art teachers for next year.
The GPS art education program teaches art history, appreciation, production and evaluation. Students also learn art elements (color, line, shape, form, space, texture and value) and principals of design (center of interest, unity, balance, variety, movement and proportion).
The learning is choice-based as well, which inspires creativity, builds confidence and develops curiosity and overall, leads to more authentic work.
Sometimes, teachers come across students that do not look forward to art class.
“When I come across a student with this mindset, I mention that art may not be everyone’s favorite subject and that’s OK. We all have different abilities and interests and while some love art, there are others that would rather be doing something else with their time,” Gomez said.
“When helping students that have a more difficult time expressing themselves through art, I make sure to encourage them to try their best no matter what. If a mistake happens, it’s OK because erasers were invented for a reason,” she added.
“The biggest thing that helps is trying to have students incorporate their own interests into their own artwork.”
Asked about the importance of art education to the elementary school ages, Schwaab said that it can improve motivation, concentration, confidence and teamwork.
“Students are encouraged to develop creative thinking and problem-solving skills while following a scope and sequence of learning that meets both objectives and state standards,” she said.
No prizes are awarded to the students. But after the art teachers take down the show, they return the artwork to the student artists along with a certificate and medal of participation.
“The part that I enjoy most are the expressions on the student’s faces when they see their artwork. They feel a sense of pride and accomplishment when they see their artwork on display in a public setting,” Schwaab said. “It’s rewarding for everyone.”
Norwood Furniture is at 216 N. Gilbert Road in Downtown Gilbert.