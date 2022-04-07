Emryn Ricks is one of about 700 students whose work is on display during the 2022 Gilbert Public Schools Elementary Art Show that runs through April 10 at Norwood Furniture in downtown Gilbert.
The grade four student from Highland Park Elementary wrote the following artist statement about her class painting of stars and other shapes made with tempera on construction paper:
“I really enjoyed making my positive/negative analogous painting. When I first made it, I thought it was kind of messy. Then I realized, it wasn’t messy, it was my creation. I hope you like my shape like I do.”
Fourth-grader Kisalei Filimaua, also from Highland Park Elementary, will display a bright, yellowish-green parrot drawn against a shaded blue background, created with markers, watercolor and salt.
“What I liked the best was the colors,” she wrote. “When I look at my art, it reminds me of my pet bird that passed.”
The art show, an annual tradition for more than 25 years, takes place in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The artistic mediums are painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media. The artists receive a certificate and a medal for participation.
Norwood Furniture has been the venue for the show from its outset, when the district consisted of five elementary schools in 1991. Now, it has 26.
The artwork is hung in the various galleries of the furniture store, thereby the work gets more exposure to the public that visits the store.
Reception nights for the artists, their families, GPS district officials and the community are from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 4, to April 6.
The GPS art education program teaches art history, appreciation, production and evaluation. Students also learn art elements (color, line, shape, form, space, texture and value) and principles of design (center of interest, unity, balance, variety, movement and proportion).
The learning is choice-based as well, which inspires creativity, builds confidence and develops curiosity and overall, leads to more authentic work.
Anne Schwaab, head of the District Elementary Art Department, said making art is important to developing minds.
“Every child has a creative side; if they don’t feel comfortable with it as a child, then they are not as free with it as they get older,” said Schwaab, who also teaches art at Oak Tree and Highland Park elementary schools.
“A lot of adults always say ‘I can’t even draw a stick figure,’ but every child considers themselves as an artist, so it’s really important for them to find their creative side at a younger age so they can build upon it and do other things creatively,” she added.
Each school chose 20-30 pieces of artwork.
“It’s always difficult to choose just one or two pieces of artwork per class because there is such a variety of wonderful artwork to choose from,” said Marissa Gomez Sanchez, art educator at Boulder Creek, Patterson and Greenfield elementary schools.
Artwork is selected on certain criteria based on guidelines such as student understanding/incorporation of key art concepts, composition, craftsmanship and the completion of the artwork, she said.
“I’m impressed with how creative my students can be,” Gomez Sanchez added. “I enjoy giving them basic guidelines, which include incorporating art concepts, and seeing what they can come up with.”
Gomez Sanchez concedes that it’s not always an easy task.
“Some students can find it challenging but one of our art classroom mottos is to “always do your best,” she said. “Although it can be challenging, I try to emphasize a culture of learning in which students can feel comfortable asking for help or suggestions during their creative process.”
The opposite happens sometimes, also.
“It’s mind boggling to see how students can take these guidelines and turn them into an artwork that fulfills their creative expression in a way that I didn’t think was possible,” Gomez Sanchez said.
Gomez has observed the work ethic of students and said everybody works differently and at various paces.
There are some that like to be the “perfectionists” and may want to restart because of a slight “mistake” or take a few art sessions to complete one section of their artwork.
Others are “speed racers” and finish so quickly to see what their next artistic endeavor will be.
Some are “unsure” and aren’t certain if their artwork is “correct” and sometimes second guess their own creative decisions.
Finally, there are those that are “certain” and know exactly what their artwork will look like and how they can achieve it.
“Regardless of their age and/or artistic ability, my hope is that their end result is something they can be proud of and hopefully they learned something new along the way,” the teacher said.
Norwood Furniture is at 216 N. Gilbert Road in Downtown Gilbert.