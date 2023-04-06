Cecilia Foerster is growing blind, but is holding on to her aspirations of becoming an artist.
The Gilbert woman’s paintings have attracted a following and she has been building a base of patrons even as her vision slowly ebbs.
Streams of gold, deep blacks and abstracted light define her paintings and she describes them as a reflection of the affliction that has overtaken her life – a dimming of light.
Foerster’s original passion – and what she went to school for – was to become a hair sylist. After graduating from high school, she got certified and settled into what she thought was going to be her life’s purpose.
On a late summer day in 2017 as she was finishing up the day’s work at Men’s Ultimate Grooming, she noticed a dark spot form in her peripheral vision.
“It was a slow day at the barber shop over here in Gilbert, so my co-worker and I are just hanging chatting and I looked at the door because it was bright outside and I was like there was a black spot there where it shouldn’t be,” she recalled.
“That’s a little bit alarming,” she remembers thinking, “but I just brushed it off.”
But that spot persisted and kept growing over the course of a week. So, Foerster decided to get it checked out.
After she was informed of the results, she recalled, “I shut down in a way. That day was a blur.”
The doctor explained that her retina was detaching for unknown reasons. She underwent a series of tests and procedures. The tests came back inconclusive and, after multiple rounds of surgery, nothing worked.
That’s when she picked up painting.
Faced with losing her passion and vision in her left eye, it became a way to cope with the stress.
Still, she tried to make a living as a barber. “It was really hard getting used to, but it did after a while,” Foerster said.
In 2019, the unimaginable happened.
“It was like a curtain of blackness coming in from my peripherals,” said Foerster.
The doctors suspected that scar tissue had built up from the prior surgeries and now was causing her remaining vision to go.
Doctors advised her to have her bad eye removed in the hope of saving the sliver of vision she had left.
With the paltry amount of sight she had left, Foerster kept her barber job, although she remembers thinking, I’m too much of a liability,” said Foerster.
Finally, she turned to painting full time.
Foerster has been successful as an artist, selling her work at art markets and establishing a presence online – which is where Kate Miller found her.
Miller drove from Tucson recently to obtain a piece of Foerster’s work.
“I had heard about Cecilia’s story and started following. Then she started sharing and selling her art. Then I was like no way she paints. I love this, I love the texture of it and it just spoke to me,” Miller said.
Foerster is still nervous about when the last ounce of light will go out but she’s making the most out of the time left.
Meanwhile, people can view her work at sacredart.com or see it in person May 6 at the Family Marketplace, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa.