Gilbert native Nicole Swartz sings a solo on the new “Canyon Worship 2021” album by the Grand Canyon University Worship Arts program.
All 10 new songs on the program’s sixth album were written and performed by GCU students and recorded in the University’s state-of-the-art recording studio.
“This album is one of my favorites so far. The songs are stylistically set for corporate worship in local churches,” said GCU Worship Arts Coordinator Dr. Randall Downs. “The words have depth, glorifying God and encouraging His children, and the melodies are breathtaking.”
Swartz, who wrote and sings “In the Waiting,” Nicole Swartz’s “In the Waiting,” told the Grand Canyon news department that the genesis of the number was what she experienced during her first year in the Worship Arts program at Grand Canyon University, when everything seemed to be going right after she transferred from Chandler Gilbert Community College.
“I felt a lot of fulfillment and I felt a lot of amazing things that God was doing in my life,” she said.
But then her brother enlisted in the military and was stationed on the other side of the world. Her sister moved to Ukraine. And several family members passed away.
“Just like that, the baby of the family – six and three years younger than her siblings – was feeling a little lost,” GCU reported, “as she sat in her Old Testament class and listened to a discussion about the third chapter in the book of Habakkuk.”
That includes the verse, “I will be joyful in God my Savior.”
Swartz eventually penned, “There’s an end to every season, an open door to the unknown.
“Even in the drought, even in the waiting for you, Lord, my heart continues to beat for You. I continue to be faithful to You, Lord,” she said. “It’s this whole culmination of Israel and their suffering and their waiting for God to bring His fulfillment and then coming to that resolution that waiting with God is better than any fulfillment that you could have by your own works.”
GCU Recording Studio manager Eric Johnson then asked her if she had a song ready Demo Day, when students can record an original song.
She didn’t have one but thought of the book of Habakkuk and what had happened in her life.
“By the grace of God. It just came out,” she told GCU. “I know a lot of people say they wrote it in five minutes. I don’t personally believe that’s the regular story.
“All I can say is, when I sat there at the piano, there it was. It was right for my heart. I think it was a really awesome point for me as an artist where I saw my writing go to the next step – my words were becoming right in touch with the words that God had put on my heart.”
Canyon Worship solo, and Worship Arts Coordinator Dr. Randall Downs said, “She’s always been a great songwriter since I’ve known her.”
“She is very distinctively a solo artist, and you can tell her style – she does so well with it. I love that she brings her own personality,” he added, telling GCU that Swartz “is a natural leader. She is a strong songwriter and sings with conviction.”
Swartz is grateful to make the album.
“It’s a big honor,” she said. “One of the reasons I came here was Canyon Worship. I toured other colleges, and I haven’t seen anyone else that’s doing what GCU is doing right now. They’re building momentum in an amazing way.
“For me, as an artist and songwriter, this normally would never be an opportunity for me, especially as a college student, to have professional engineers and professional producers like Geoff and Dave. It was a beautiful song to the Lord; they’ve made it just so much more professional and brought out more beauty in it. They’ve taught me so much.”
She already knew a lot about the piano, which she has been playing for 15 years, and the guitar. She also loves playing the drums about as much as she enjoys coffee (has her own espresso machine), cats and photography. She loves the way Canyon Worship also utilizes the talents of students outside the Worship Arts program.
“I’m very passionate about music being the platform for all creatives to meet,” she said.
But Worship Arts – and the Recording Studio – are what she knows best, and she has a little advice for those who will come after her and her peers as she looks ahead to graduating next spring.
The album is available for streaming on various music sites and can be bought on GCU’s campus for $5.99.
Information: pages.gcu.edu/cwa/canyonworship.php.