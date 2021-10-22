It is hard for Menith Sonhthipanya-Gonzales to remember what her life was like before her diagnosis of simultaneous primary tumors.
The Gilbert woman’s life was a constant whirlwind of traveling around the country as a medical vendor and evaluating hospital equipment.
It was around two years ago when Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez began to feel fatigued and lethargic. So she went to a doctor and the initial diagnosis was fatigue from insufficient vitamin D.
She did not think anything further and kept going on with her life.
During this time, she had begun trying to have a child with her husband of 11-years, Erik.
The two were not having any luck and as a result, Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez decided to try in-vitro fertilization over the summer.
During the process, Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez had to adhere to a specific routine if she wanted to become pregnant. And it was not long into the process that she realized something was wrong.
“When you’re doing IVF, it’s critical that everything is timed and that every injection is 12 hours apart perfectly,” she said. “For 10 days, I injected myself with medication and one day I had the most excruciating pain. It was then that I knew something was not right.”
Doctors told her that she was just experiencing abdominal pain from the medication she was injecting. They recommended that she try a warm bath or using a cold compress on the area in pain.
Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez did that but the pain would not go away.
She went to the emergency room and later to Scottsdale Medical Imaging – which was where Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez got the news that would change her life.
She learned that she had a tumor on her spine and another in her uterine lining.
“I felt numb,” Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez said. “My life changed within less than a day. This went from being nothing to being catastrophic.”
She then began to coordinate with doctors what was next.
They concluded she needed surgery to remove the tumors.
She received her first surgery in June to remove the tumor in her back and her husband started a GoFundMe page to help with the looming medical bills that her insurance could not cover.
“I did the surgery with the completion of it, meaning that they removed all of the affected cells,” Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez said.
Despite a successful procedure, she still has a long road ahead to recovery – including another surgery.
“I have to have imaging repeated every six months, bloodwork done every three months and there is always that fear of it returning in the back of my mind,” Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez said.
She is also receiving massage and intravenous therapy as part of treatment.
However, the most expensive part of her recovery is trying to get into Mayo Clinic’s Pain Rehabilitation Center, a three-week program that helps people that are going through chronic pain navigate life and figure out a course of action.
This is a big bill that her insurance will not cover. The GoFundMe has currently raised over $12,000 of its $75,000 goal.
“When we started (the GoFundMe), I didn’t have a goal in mind and I didn’t think it would garner any attention,” Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez said. “It is very touching and I am beyond grateful that people care that much to donate, especially because most of the people who have donated don’t know me directly.”
Sonhthipanya-Gonzalez has felt touched by every dollar donated to her battle, but she still is adjusting to her new normal.
“My norm now is waking up, seeing what doctors’ appointments I need, taking my vitamins or supplements, doing my pain rehabilitation, and figuring out what procedures or imaging studies are needed next,” she said.