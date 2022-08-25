An “Alice in Wonderland” vibe unfolds upon entering Meri Wiley’s studio in her Gilbert home.
At the crossroads of a flea market, antique store, and gallery, her studio is a veritable treasure chest of whimsical art and vintage treasures.
This artistic “rabbit hole” overflows with vibrant fibers, ribbons, hand-crafted dolls, antique toys, artwork and altered books, for starters. Art supplies for every medium imaginable can be found on shelves or tucked in antique apothecary dressers, vintage cabinets, shelves, and closets.
Scattered bowls contain nuts, bolts, spark plugs, fondue skewers, and dozens of other miscellaneous objects.
“It’s amazing how many everyday items can be incorporated into altered art,” Wiley said.
Each week on Thursdays and/or every other Saturday, a coterie of artists and crafters have been coming to Meri’s home to work on current projects and passions.
Others come just to glean inspiration and share camaraderie.
Since 2015, Wiley has been facilitating this cleverly named Meetup group called the Creative Original Artist Cartel (the cARTel).
“I am adamant that adults need to play and explore,” she said.
In her group, artists engage in projects such as steampunk bookmaking (a combination of Victorian art and industrial supplies), drawing, sketching, wood whittling, painting, book altering, collaging, doll-making, multi-media art and more.
Wiley began the group informally over 20 years ago, and in 2015, her sister, artist Jennifer Rothstein, registered the group as a Meetup.
“Once I know what members want to work on, I’m there to guide them through the process,” Wiley explained. “If I don’t know how to proceed, I’ll get you the information.
“Some people call me a ‘professional artist enabler’ but I love the experience of seeing people grow. I see members go from uncertainty about projects to eagerly pondering what else they can do.”
When not providing input or inspiration to the members, Wiley works on collages, miscellaneous art projects, or altered journals using vintage laces, linens, papers, and images.
An award-winning dollmaker, artist, and teacher, Wiley has been featured in numerous issues of “Somerset Studios and Art Doll Quarterly.”
A juried member of the Professional Doll Makers Guild (artdollguild.com), she has taught at the Phoenix Art Retreat and Art Unraveled. She is also a member of the International Art Doll Registry (international-art-doll-registry.com)
“I love this group,” said multi-media artist Linda Schroeder. “It’s a great place to learn new techniques and try them out. Meri is very patient and the energy in the room makes it a fun place to create.”
Wiley’s “can do” attitude is the result of a “silver lining” that appeared early in life.
“We didn’t have a lot of money,” she explained, “so we learned to create our toys and play environment. In addition, I spent an inordinate amount of time with my parents, who were both artistic.
“My dad, who I consider a Renaissance man, taught me the process of lost wax casting, gem cutting/polishing, silversmithing, woodworking, and photography. My mom, Doralie Johnson, was a very prominent watercolor and sketch artist in the 1970’s and 1980’s. Our group is dedicated to our parents who enabled us to do anything.”
Her life journey into the world of art started in her teens. She took every art class she could in high school and later sought out classes in pottery, photography and sculpture at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
“These endeavors came naturally to me,” she explained. “I remember going to art shows with my mom where I met other artists. I just grew up in that environment.”
As a high school senior living in California, Wiley assisted the California Shakespearean Festival by sewing and mending costumes. Years later, her whole family got involved with the Arizona Renaissance Festival.
“Along with my kids, parents, and sisters, we participated in a small village, demonstrating cooking, woodcutting, fiber work, and weaving,” she said.
In 2020, she and her husband Chris Wiley embarked on the arduous task of creating an art retreat on 40 acres of unspoiled land near the Colorado River near Holbrook.
They intend to build a few Quonset huts, including a large studio, where artists will be invited to teach and share their knowledge. For more information about the project, visit Meri Wiley’s Facebook page.
The cARTel will host an art show on Feb. 10-11 at the “OneOnOne” Gallery in downtown Mesa.
on Meri Wiley: imagimeri.com,