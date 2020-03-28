As the founder/CEO of the Gilbert nonprofit Winged Hope Family Advocacy Foundation, Jessica Nicely is driven by a belief.
“I have always believed life could be better,” Nicely said. “I always believed I could achieve my dreams and goals. And I think that’s part of what kept me resilient but kept me moving forward.”
That belief propelled the Gilbert mother of two to evolve from a victim of domestic violence to what she calls a “healthy survivor” who now helps individuals and families victimized by child abuse, domestic violence and suicide.
For her work, she has been designated to receive the East Valley Woman of the Year Award from Positive Paths, an East Valley nonprofit dedicated to supporting the economic stability and empowerment of women in the region.
She will be honored at Positive Path’s annual East Valley Night of Heroes Gala April 16.
Nicely is also the winner of the Beth McDonald 2019 Woman of the Year award, which 99.9 KEZ gives women who have made a positive impact in their community.
A major aspect of the healing that Winged Hope provides victims is a sense of hope, said Nicely.
As a survivor of child abuse, Nicely became a dedicated advocate for child abuse prevention, awareness and treatment.
Nicely said that she has always been vocal about her personal experience as a child abuse survivor. She has never missed an opportunity to bring awareness to child abuse.
She even used her platform as Miss Arizona USA 1997 to speak upon these issues. One of the ways she used her platform was by participating on different child abuse prevention boards at that time.
Nicely recalled the first time she publicly mentioned her story, a little boy came up to her telling her he was a survivor as well.
Ever since then she has made it her goal to advocate for survivors by sharing her story.
In 2013, she founded Winged Hope, which is dedicated to the prevention, awareness and treatment of child abuse, domestic violence and suicide. It also works to prevent family violence and provide healing to those affected by it.
Winged Hope has also helped renovate and build new Family Advocacy Centers around Arizona. Gilbert is soon to have its own Family Advocacy Center with the help of Winged Hope.
The centers provide victim examinations, investigations and support services in one visit rather than sprawling the appointments out among different locations, according to Nicely.
Nicely formed Winged Hope with the intention of building more FACs and helping the existing ones. It fortunately ended up developing into much more, she said.
Winged Hope also provides therapy sessions to victims and their families, noting when a person is subjected to abuse, other members of the family also experience trauma that other organizations might not treat.
As an organization made entirely up of volunteers and donors, Winged Hope has been able to provide training and services to over 50,000 people around Arizona.
Nicely is a fulltime advocate, but said that she is thankful to have such dedicated members surrounding her.
Joyce McLaren, Winged Hope’s board president, along with Nicely are the organization’s only fulltime advocates. Nicely recognized how big of a role McLaren has played in the organization.
Nicely explained that the work of Winged Hope is typically unannounced and discreet.
“It’s not about me and it’s not about Winged Hope,” Nicely said, but about the victims.
Nicely said that her son and daughter are her biggest inspiration in life.
Regardless of what Nicely has endured in the past, she said that she doesn’t take anything for granted and finds joy in everything, maintaining a positive outlook on life and treating every day is a brand-new one.
She said that she appreciates being able to do normal things with her family and values their quality time together.
“At the beginning, I didn’t have anything to offer except a hug and tears,” Nicely said. “But now I get to offer resources and tools, and I just knew as a survivor, what it can mean to have somebody there to help you and to walk with you and feel like you’re not alone.”
“We believe that through education we can prevent some of the violence we see daily with those we serve,” she says on her Facebook page.
“We offer so many trainings and they are all free- please reach out if there is something we can do for your school, foster care group, church, or any other group you are involved with.”
Information: wingedhope.org