Gilbert resident Jolean Fleck is all smiles these days.
As the vice president of people and organizational development at Delta Dental of Arizona, the former chief talent officer for the Town of Gilbert is charged with maintaining and constantly evolving the company culture of the largest dental insurer in the state.
“To give perspective on the enormity of this responsibility, back in my rural Tennessee hometown, there were barely 100 people in my entire graduating class,” said Fleck, who started caring for others at a young age after losing her father at age 10.
“I was the oldest of four girls, and my mom was a night nurse, so I more or less took on the running of the household as our chief human resources officer in elementary school, and the role just stuck,” Fleck explained.
Fleck worked her way through college as a hair stylist, determined even back then to work toward a degree in business administration from Austin Peay State University.
She moved to Arizona the day after her university graduation in 1997.
“I had the chance to visit the area while in college and while many people see cactus and desert, all I saw were these big buildings, lots of homes being constructed, and opportunity in every direction,” Fleck recalled.
“I got a job in HR within a month of moving, and here I am 25 years later still in love with it.”
As she worked her way up in the HR world she gave birth to daughter Aslen and adopted daughter Brennan along with earning her master’s degree at Arizona State University. She also met her husband, Dan, who had two children, Keegan and Jackson, so together they are now a blended family.
In 2017, she became chief talent officer for Gilbert, leading a team of 20 on issues related to compensation, benefits, organizational development, recruiting, employee relations and process improvement.
Fleck stayed in that role for two years before joining Delta Dental.
She viewed that as an opportunity to create a larger culture strategy rooted in the belief that the workplace should help support workers’ growth as a person, family member, friend, and leader, not just an employee.
“They really got on board with the idea of focusing on providing more to our people than a paycheck and making training and development a part of our company culture. It seems obvious, but given we spend so much time at work, of course it should be enriching to other parts of your life in meaningful ways,” said Fleck.
“These two aspects of your life – work and home – should be co-existing, not competing.”
Fleck said the pandemic tested the concept of work-life harmony over work-life balance.
“You shouldn’t have to choose between being a good parent and being a good employee. What makes you great at one role should complement the other,” said Fleck.
“We jumped in headfirst to see how we could better support our team and each other with this always at the forefront, giving employees meaningful ways to come together, benefits support, and even access to volunteer opportunities,” said Fleck, who in her spare time sits on the board of Save the Family and is active with both the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation and Gathering Humanity.
Last month, Healthy Arizona Worksites Program, a public health initiative developed through a partnership between the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, honored Delta Dental with the Platinum Award.
“The honor was extra special as our senior HR generalist, Carol Gonzalez, made it one of her goals over the past year,” said Fleck. “We won the Gold recognition six years prior, and she was determined to push us toward the highest ranking.”
The Platinum Award is only given to businesses making an impact both within and beyond their walls addressing one or more of the many health challenges impacting communities.
“Delta Dental works to help the underserved and underinsured Arizonans improve their health and well-being by funding programs focused on dental disease prevention, oral health education, medical-dental integration and food insecurity,” said Fleck.
‘“Beyond this, Delta Dental employees volunteered 839 hours at 22 events in the past year. That means 66% of our employees are actively volunteering in the community compared to the national average of 32%.”
Fleck is working toward her Certificate of Management Excellence from Harvard Business School Executive Education and expanding the vision and mission of Delta Dental for future generations.
“Our mission has evolved into creating a path to better health and wellness ,” she said. “We see healthier lives for everyone by expanding access to care, advancing health equity through systemic change and building resilient communities.”