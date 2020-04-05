A Gilbert woman has been honored with a scholarship for her academic achievements at Mesa Community College.
Abigaly “Abby” Atonal Rodriguez is one of 15 members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society nationwide to receive a $5,000 scholarship after being named a 2020 Guistwhite Scholar.
She also selected one of the All-Arizona Academic First Team members to receive $1,000 scholarships for academic excellence, leadership accomplishments and engagement in PTK programs.
Atonal Rodriguez plans to transfer to the University of Michigan to pursue a doctorate in sociology, according to MCC.
Her career goal is to work for the Arizona Department of Education and further student success for marginalized communities.
All-Arizona students demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. Each student is working toward an associate’s degree, maintains a GPA of 3.5 or higher and is involved in campus and community volunteerism.