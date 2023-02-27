Gilbert Visual Art League’s 20th annual Juried Fine Art Show and Sale opened Feb. 25 with a reception at HD South’s Gallery 4, with many of the 49 artists in the show greeting guests and visiting with other creatives.
Cash awards were given to artists in various art categories.
“I’ve always dreamed of entering an art show, from the time I played Monopoly as a kid,” said League President John Priddy. Monopoly had a Community Chest card that said, ‘Win an art show, collect $200.’ I thought that was something that someday I’d like to do but had no idea I would actually do just that.”
Among the 109 pieces in the league’s show are acrylics, drawings, mixed media, oils, pastels, photography, sculptures, and watercolors.
“The show has always been a wonderful representation of artworks from abstract to realism,” said Jane Bradley, professional artist and GVAL member.
Gilbert Visual Art League has 78 members in many cities of the East Valley and Phoenix. “The Annual Juried Show is open to all artists. This year’s artists live in Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Tucson. We have several new artists juried into the show this year. That is exciting for GVAL and all the people who come to view the art. Almost all of the art is for sale at reasonable prices,” said show Chairman Peter Eobbi.
The art show will be displayed at HD South in Gallery 4 until April 4, Admittance to the gallery is free with a small museum fee. HD South is Gilbert’s art, culture, and history center. It is on the corner of Gilbert Road and Elliot. Check hdsouth.org for the museum’s open hours.
When an art piece is sold, HD South, a non-profit organization, will receive 20% of the sale.
Artwork in this show may also be viewed online through January 2024 at gval.org. Secure online sales help support GVAL, a non-profit, which receives 20% of online sale proceeds.
“GVAL gave me the opportunity and inspiration to improve my artistic talent and become part of an artist community that does more than just judging paintings,” Priddy said.
“ Helping artists, providing lessons for youngsters, and encouraging the recognition of how art enhances everyday life is part of our mission. This is what GVAL is.”