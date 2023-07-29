Several budding Gilbert thespians will join their counterparts from throughout the East Valley in transporting audiences across the Atlantic to another century in Limelight Performing Arts’ production of “Oliver, Jr.”
Based on Charles Dickens’ literary classic “Oliver Twist,” the musical features well-loved, award-winning songs that punctuate the dramatic story of an orphaned boy struggling for survival in the underbelly of Victorian England.
The musical will be presented Aug. 5-12 at Mesa Arts Center and tickets are available at mesaartscenter.com by searching “Limelight.”
“So often, I think that kids only know modern shows and don’t have an interest in anything they could classify as old,” said director-choreographer Marie South of Queen Creek.
“Many of our performers have told me they knew nothing about ‘Oliver’ before this process, but they have really come to enjoy it,” she added.
Gilbert cast members include: Ava Chiappetta, 14, as Widow Corney and Mrs. Sowerberry; Ashton Churchill, 16, as Fagin; Lincoln Ickler, 17, as Bill Sikes; Kali Kappes, 8, as Nipper; Maeli Kemp, 12, as Bet; Farrah McArthur, 11, as Oliver; Dominic Montufar, 7, as Charlie Bates; Gabriela Montufar, 9, as Oliver; Ellie Nevels, 15, as Old Sally; Addison Roundy, 13, as Bet; Connelly Roundy, 15, as Mr. Brownlow and Mr. Sowerberry; and Kaitlyn Woodward, 17, as Nancy.
Despite living in a neglectful orphanage, Oliver courageously hopes for a home, a family and even a bit of actual love. When he asks for “more,” he is sold to an undertaker who mercilessly bullies him for having no mother.
Eventually, Oliver makes a daring escape to live on the streets.
Oliver is not the only homeless child trying to survive the streets of London. He is welcomed by the precocious Artful Dodger into a gang of young pickpockets run by the elderly, avaricious and charismatic Fagin.
When Oliver is accused of a crime he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a wealthy, kind-hearted gentleman.
Fagin’s partner fears Oliver will turn the gang over to authorities and convinces his girlfriend to bring Oliver back to the gang – with tragic results.
Emma England of Gilbert, Limelight’s artistic director who serves as the music director for “Oliver, Jr.,” said the cast loves the story, the music and the exciting scenes.
“There’s a big fight scene when Oliver escapes from the police while pickpocketing,” she said. “It reminds me of a silent movie. There’s all this music but no dialogue or singing, so we’ve been very creative with our props and staging.”
Beyond the dozens of hours of rehearsals invested in this production, cast members come to the show with an outsized share of natural ability, South said.
“You’ll forget you’re watching youth theater,” said South. “The kids work so hard to be as professional as possible.”
Added England, “It’s not always easy to find so much professionalism, not to mention talent, in kids so young, but they are pulling it off incredibly well.”
England originally hales from Britain, so it has beenparticularly important to her the cast members have the proper accents for their time, location and social station. “We’ve really focused on strong diction, phrasing, and pronunciation,” said England.
South shared her excitement for these shows to open so her young performers can have an audience.
“These kids love spending time together at rehearsals,” she said. “You can tell they enjoy working with each other and that comes out in performances.”
With compelling storylines and so much dramatic action interspersed with well-loved songs and high-energy dancing, South expects audiences will love the show.
“I think everyone will walk away feeling good and singing the songs on the car ride home,” she said.
Tickets for “Oliver, Jr.” start at $21. The run includes both matinee and evening performances. Group discounts are available.