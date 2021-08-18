When Valley Youth Theatre streams its VYTal Affair-athon fundraiser on Aug. 21, Gilbert residents may recognize some familiar faces on VYT’s stage.
Five Gilbert teens are among the nearly 100 performers who will take part in this year’s eight-hour, Jerry Lewis-style telethon featuring live and recorded interviews and performances from current “VYTkids” and alumni cast members – including stars of stage and screen like Broadway’s Nick Cartell, who recently completed a two-and-a-half-year run as Jean Valjean in the National Tour of “Les Misérables.”
The fundraiser will stream live from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday at vyt.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/valleyyouththeatre. Viewers can tune in and out anytime throughout the day.
Shaylee Flanagan, 17, who performed in VYT’s productions of “They Chose Me!” and “Freaky Friday” and is part of the VYTeens show choir, was eager to jump on stage and raise money for VYT.
“I want to be part of VYTal Affair-a thon because I grew up watching VYT shows, and a main goal of mine was to perform with VYT,” said Shaylee, adding:
“VYT not only teaches acting, singing, dancing and how to put on a show, but also how to work together, be confident, and have a strong work ethic. I’ve seen first-hand how very important it is to raise funds to keep this theater operating, and to make sure this opportunity is open to more children in the future.”
She’s not the only one who feels that way.
Baylee Horvath, 13, also performs with the show choir. “I love to perform for people and make them happy and smile,” she said. “This event is a really big deal and a lot of people will be watching, so I have the ability to make more people smile than usual. I really enjoy raising money for organizations that need it and serving in any way I can because I feel so blessed in my life. My hope for the future is to continue to entertain people and spread joy.”
It’s no surprise that performers from the last 30 years jumped at the chance to participate in VYTal Affair-athon. It seems the theater has made an indelible impact on many kids over the years, providing a safe space for friendship, growth and self-expression.
“VYT did such a great job of creating a safe space for me and others,” said Mia McFarland, 15, who played the title role in “Annie” and performs with VYTeens. “I would love to be able to support a theater that cares so much about young actors.”
“Being part of VYT has helped me to grow as a performer, make lifelong friendships and has given me a place to belong and be myself,” added Aaron McCaskill, 14. “I know that VYT plays such an important part in the community and I just want to help them keep growing and changing lives and giving other kids a place to belong.”
The virtual event replaces the 27th annual VYTal Affair, the theater’s biggest annual fundraiser. It’s the second year the COVID-19 crisis prompted VYT to take the event online, but there are benefits to the online platform.
“Hosting the event virtually gives us an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent in Phoenix to people around the world,” said Bobb Cooper, VYT’s longtime artistic director. “The cast for this fundraiser includes performers as young as 9 years old, seasoned professionals who were in our shows 30 years ago and everyone in between. It’s going to be a day of amazing performances.”
Most of the performances were pre-recorded in July. In addition to vocal numbers, the event will include live Zoom interviews with alumni, multi-track numbers and a few surprise guests.
A highlight of the fundraiser is the 21-year reunion of the cast of West Side Story, which VYT produced at the Herberger Theater in 2000.
Five alumni performers from the original production – Nick Cartell, Katie “Rex” Casey, Chris Ciccarelli, Sharie “Combs” Nievar and Ian Sidden – will come together for a virtual performance of the powerful “Tonight Quintet.”
Said Cooper, “We are truly grateful for the swell of support we’ve received over the last 18 months. It has touched our hearts and reaffirmed our commitment to inspire young people to be the best they can be – on stage and, more importantly, in life.”
Each hour of the telethon will be hosted by a local celebrity, including Yetta Gibson, Gina Salazar Hook, John Hook, Brad Perry and Carey Peña. The fundraiser also will include a silent auction featuring travel, entertainment, skin care, spa, hotel, food and beverage and dozens of other packages.
“VYTal Affair-athon will jump-start the next phase of Valley Youth Theatre,” said Cooper.
Mia is thrilled to be part of this next phase.
“I have learned not to take things for granted,” she said. “There are so many things that I miss that I never even thought about. My hope for the future is to keep growing as an actress even though there have been a lot of roadblocks along the way. I miss performing more than anything and hope we can get our theaters back.”
Added 15-year-old Cammie Roberts, who performs with VYTeens, “This year has taught me never to lose hope and that there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. It has taught me to vigorously hold onto the small things in life that make us happy. I have been so blessed to be able to continue to work on and improve my skills as well as strengthen family bonds. I hope to perform in one of VYT’s fantastic shows in the near future.”
It looks like these VYTkids will get their wish, as the theater just announced its return to live performances. VYT will stage “Spookley the Square Pumpkin, The Musical” from Oct. 1-31.
Rounding out the season are the 25th annual production of “A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Junie B. Jones, The Musical” and “High School Musical.”
High-profile performers who got their start at VYT include Emma Stone, Jordin Sparks, Kimiko Glenn, Chelsea Kane, Max Crumm, Matt Dallas, Columbus Short, Nick Cartell and Sam Primack.
For information about sponsorships, donations or providing an in-kind gift to the telethon, visit vyt.com.