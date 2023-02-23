Gilbert theater presents high-comedy farce

It’s a play that goes wrong in every sense of the word, but the mishaps, setbacks and mistakes come together to deliver high comedy in “The Play that Goes Wrong: High School Edition.”
Fresh off Broadway, the smash-hit farce is presented by Limelight Performing Arts in Gilbert.
With a cast of 13 teenagers, Limelight is the first theater in the state to present “The Play that Goes Wrong: High School Edition.” Performances are Feb. 24-March 5 at Limelight’s Artspace Theatre in Gilbert.
“The hardest part for me in this show is trying not to laugh on stage,” said Kaitlyn Woodward, 16, of Gilbert, who plays the role of Chris. “Every character has a funny role and it is so hard not to break character on stage.”
She’s not the only one who thinks it’s funny.
Hailed as a “gut-busting hit” by the New York Times, “The Play that Goes Wrong” won an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, snagged two Tony Awards and is the longest-running show in the 100-year history of London’s Old Red Lion Theatre.
A hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, this play-within-a-play follows a woefully misguided troupe of players during their opening night performance of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” a 1920s murder mystery.
Forgotten lines, technical gaffes and set malfunctions all conspire to ruin the show, but cast members persist – and persist – in their quest to arrive at the final curtain call.
“Anyone who has done live theater knows that things rarely go as planned, so actors have to be ready at all times to improvise and keep the show moving forward,” said director Christian Graca.
“What’s so hilarious about the play is watching this troupe of woebegone actors persevere with their very serious murder mystery, even when literally everything goes wrong.”
Gilbert thespian Phoenix Moore, 17, plays Taylor, the sound booth tech. While her job is to keep things moving smoothly, she can never seem to find her music or cues.
“Taylor is in charge of running the sound effects for the show,” said Phoenix. “She often misses her cues and is thrown into some on-stage shenanigans, which is really fun to play with.”
Another Gilbert resident, Ava Chiappetta, 14, plays the role of the word-mangling butler, Denise.
“I think what audiences will enjoy most about this show is its comedic style,” said Ava. “What’s cool about this show is that ‘Murder at Haversham’ is not a comedy, but rather the mistakes that occur within it.”
Added 17-year-old Lincoln Ickler, who plays the role of Max, “The fantastic physical comedy and phenomenal writing of the show will make it an absolute must-see for audiences, whether they already love plays and theater or not.”
Indeed, “The Play that Goes Wrong” is full of physical comedy – like pratfalls, fist fights and falling props – and boasts a set that is second-to-none.
“The set is its own character in this production,” said Graca. “Built by Jorge Forero and Joe Woodward, it was created expressly to malfunction, upping the comedic value because if the set goes wrong, everything else goes wrong.”
The disasters snowball uncontrollably as the troupe presses on, desperate to get to the end of their murder-mystery production.
Said 19-year-old Meredith Woodward, also of Gilbert, who plays the role of Denise in the Setback cast, “I would say the hardest thing for me in this show is remembering all the funny mishaps we try to make for the play to go ‘wrong.’ There are so many!”
As the saying goes, comedy is harder than drama, but Graca knows her performers have what it takes.
“These actors were off-book after only a couple of weeks of rehearsal,” she said. “That means they’ve spent the last month developing their characters, adding nuances, perfecting their line delivery and playing off each other.
“We have run all of the scenes in this show dozens of times, but I laugh so hard I cry at every single rehearsal.”
Tickets for “The Play that Goes Wrong” are $15 and can be purchased at ll-pa.org.
Presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service under license from Mischief Worldwide Ltd. The Mischief Production was originally produced on the West End Stage by Kenny Wax & Stage Presence and on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax & Stage Presence.
If you go
What: “The Play that Goes Wrong: High School Edition”
Where: Limelight Performing Arts Limelight’s Artspace Theatre, 511 W. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert.
When: Feb. 24-March 5.
Tickets: $15 at ll-pa.org. Group discounts are available.