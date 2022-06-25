An 18-year-old Gilbert teen who graduated co-valedictorian from Highland High last month and is attending the highly selective U.S. Air Force Academy this week just published his first book.
Kaden Arnold’s sci-fi teen adventure novel, “Crusade for Hope,” is now on sale at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
“Writing a book is on my bucket list of all the cool things I wanted to do,” Kaden said.
The teen began writing the book as an 8th-grader in the gifted program at Highland Junior High.
It was a year-long passion project for an English class but when the course ended, Kaden continued to write.
“I finished the rough draft after 8th grade ended,” he recalled. “But it was really bad. It was obviously written by an 8th grader.”
He plodded on, editing and refining the book over the years while juggling school work, being a member of the Yearbook and the National Honor Society, volunteering at a food bank and leading his church youth group.
When Kaden reached the point where he could do no more on the book, he took it to professional editors. All the fine-tuning paid off when the 305-page book was self-published in April.
Readers can follow the adventures of Alex, a normal teenage boy who develops super powers after a meteorite slams into earth. He and his two friends, who also have super powers, join a small rebellion in an attempt to save the world from a dictator and his zombie army.
So far, the book’s got five-star reviews with one person raving that it’s a “great read for all ages” while another called it “a little bit superhero comic, a little bit sci-fi adventure, a little bit ‘Independence Day.’”
Kaden said he chose the science fiction genre because it’s pretty broad and it lets his imagination run wild.
“It’s got all the cool things,” he said; “super powers, villains, terrorists, monsters and end-of-the world scenarios – all sorts of cool things that are enjoyable to write about, at least for me.”
Although it’s been a long journey for Kaden and his book, the toughest part is letting people know about “Crusade for Hope.”
“I’m a teenager and don’t have money to run a national marketing campaign,” he explained.
Kaden said he intends for the book to be a series.
“I plan to some day to write a sequel,” he said. “I don’t anticipate that ever being my career but I would love to continue that as a side job or hobby and over the years write more.”
But for now Kaden’s next chapter in life is to go to the Air Force Academy, where as a cadet he will get both a public university and a military service academy experience. He flies out to Colorado this Wednesday.
Kaden said he chose the Air Force because he knew he didn’t want to be stuck on a submarine, so that ruled out the Navy and the Marines was “a little crazy, too intense for me.”
And, he felt the Army wasn’t a good fit for him.
“Being a fighter pilot is my path to follow,” he said. “As far as a decision for the military instead of other paths I could have gone down, I spent a long time researching and doing all the college search processes and deciding what to do with my life.
“The only thing that felt right, felt like me and felt like I belonged” was the U.S. Air Force. “With the others I didn’t have the same enthusiasm.”
Kaden’s accomplishments were recognized by Town Council at the June 14 meeting, where Mayor Brigette Peterson presented him with a certificate and a USS Arizona Challenge Coin.
The teen said he was able to achieve so much because he is competitive and wants to see how much he can do but more importantly, he said he needed to do it.
“I felt like I’ve been given a lot,” Kaden said. “I have a duty to do as much as I can and help as many people I can. I know that not everybody has been blessed as much as I have and I feel I need to use that for good, otherwise I would be ungrateful for all that I have been given.”