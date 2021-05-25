Age is just a number for Nathan Reed, a Gilbert student who has been accepted into medical school at age 18 – six years ahead of the average.
Reed will begin studying at the AT Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in July and will be placed at a clinical health center in Mesa.
Reed said he has dreamed of becoming a doctor since he was young, and already has a few ideas on where to take his medical career.
“I entered the process of college thinking I want to become a developmental pediatrician,” he said, citing a “huge need, especially in the Valley, for that type of doctor.”
Reed also grew fascinated with the gastrointestinal tract through his studies at Arizona State University’s College of Integrative Sciences and Arts.
“Part of med school is learning and seeing these different fields up close, so I’m choosing to keep an open mind and make that decision later down the line,” Reed said.
Reed said he chose AT Still because “I liked the fact that they’re a very established program with a good history, and they’re focused on the underserved.”
He has previously worked with children with special needs, who he said often are among that underserved community.
“Being able to, while I’m a student, help service these populations, is just an added benefit of their program,” Reed said.
Reed said the osteopathic approach to medicine used at AT Stills also falls in line with a principle he learned as an Eagle Scout: “be prepared.”
The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine notes that “osteopathic medicine is a ‘whole person’ approach to medicine – treating the entire person rather than just the symptoms.”
According to Reed, to be prepared “means you’ve given yourself every tool and bit of knowledge you have to succeed and be successful.”
Reed said the founding principles of osteopathic medicine, “of manipulating the muscular system, skeletal system, to heal other parts of the body, and how they connect, is an important aspect for me.”
Another standout aspect of AT Still, according to Reed, is that “you don’t spend, necessarily, all four years at their learning center here in Mesa.”
“They have a lot of what they call” clinical health centers, Reed said, that allow students to practice medicine under medical professionals in underserved areas.
AT Still students still go through traditional schooling, Reed said, “but get to practice medicine and see professionals in their field doing medicine, which I think is going to be an enormous help in molding me into a better physician.”
Reed said as long as he meets the requirements, there is no reason he can’t enter med school at such a young age.
AT Still Dean Jeffrey Morgan has pushed him to pursue this goal since they met when Reed was 16, he said.
“If it wasn’t for people like Dr. Morgan,” Reed said, “I probably would have given up because some of the people I met even told me ‘there’s no chance you will be accepted at any younger age than 20.’”
The process to enter med school at 18 years old was years in the making, and started with Reed’s high school experience, he explained.
Reed said he completed high school through a homeschool co-op called Elite School for Gifted and Talented Youth.
Reed’s graduating class consisted of about 16 students, he said.
“Every person had a lesson that either worked for the whole group or was special to them, depending on what they were learning at the time,” Reed explained.
Reed said his parents decided on a homeschool co-op because before high school, he was years ahead in math and excelled in science but struggled in English.
“I put more effort into catching myself up in English, while not letting my math fall behind,” Reed said.
That allowed him to finish high school four years early.
Reed said he completely finished his high school curriculum in 2014 but filed for graduation in 2016.
He said he earned some college credits through Rio Salado Community College and Mesa Community College in the meantime.
Doing this allowed Reed to enter Arizona State University in 2019 “as a freshman with two years’ worth of college credits already completed,” he said.
Reed majored in applied biological sciences through the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts because it allowed him to study at ASU’s Polytechnic campus. “I have always loved sciences, especially biology, learning about the human body and animals,” he added.
Reed said the biggest challenges of the major came in the labs, which he said “may only be four credits, but they’re often as much work as six.”
Reed said he had an especially big workload because in place of regular elective classes, he took classes that fulfilled his med school requirements.
Reed said as the COVID 19 pandemic became entrenched, “I was a little bit blessed compared to some of my colleagues in that I had completed most of my lab credits before then.”
The one lab class Reed still had to do amid the pandemic was anatomy, which he said “was interesting trying to learn from Powerpoints and 2d images and models.”
“I think it was one of the hardest things I had to adjust,” Reed added, but said he was motivated to push through the challenge by “my dream to become a doctor.”
Reed won the Moeur Award for his work.
Reed said earning the award “was a major honor that I am still thrilled to have received in my academic journey.”
Reed said his biggest motivators for his work are his parents.
Neither specifically work in medicine, Reed said, but they “have instilled many of the values that I hold true in me that are very important, such as being committed to what you’re doing and never giving up.”