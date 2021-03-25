Selvi Peoples is a well-respected and beloved teacher in the Gilbert Public Schools district, where she started her career and is still at today, 15 years later.
Although she has transitioned to a less traditional role with the pandemic, she is enjoying teaching through Gilbert Global Academy as she is still able to do what she is so passionate about – help students thrive in her community that she loves.
“I have watched my students evolve from kindergartners to college students and even had the privilege to loop with some of my students through their elementary years,” Peoples said. “My heart is in Gilbert and it’s a true pleasure to teach in a community where education is valued by families and educators alike.”
Family guided Peoples’ decision to teach; her mother a veteran educator and principal for 27 years.
She volunteered in schools from college on and quickly saw it as her path. She has since obtained her masters and doctorate, graduating as an Educational Doctor in May 2020.
While Peoples had set goals when it came to her career, her home life has seen struggles that have led her to branch out and not only help families from a classroom setting but on a more personal level as well.
“The recession of 2008 hit hard for me and my family,” Peoples said. “Gilbert had to let go of many teachers and as a young teacher without much seniority, I was let go as well. I ended up becoming a substitute teacher for the district and taught all over.
“This was also the time my marriage became rocky. I had just given birth to a baby girl. A young couple married at only 20, with career challenges, some other challenges, and not much foundation to stand on.”
A separation from her first husband – which ultimately ended in divorce – “made me more ambitious than ever – I dove into my career,” she said.
She eventually met her now husband, Richard Peoples Jr.
Together, they embarked on a journey of healing, moving forward and eventually, getting married and blending their children and lives.
“The transition to becoming a blended family was difficult and a lonely one,” she said. “Many of our friends did not understand the struggles and could not relate. Even our own parents on both sides are married for 45 years and though their compassion was real, they lacked understanding.
“Past relationships, hurt, heartbreak, co-parenting, exes, boundaries, communication, children, children’s issues, parenting expectations and rules, finances both past and present – having to blend all these together is not a simple task.”
It was around this time that Peoples and her husband realized “there are no tools out there for families like us.”
“We decided that this was a gap we wanted to address,” she said. “We wanted to reach families just like us, start conversations, problem solve and walk this blended life together.”
For years, the Peoples worked to create a space for families who needed support in this arena. They tapped into live video outlets, YouTube, a Facebook Group, and even enlisted the help and knowledge of Kimberly Adams, a coworker who had been down this path as well.
They developed a vision – then needed an audience. And when the pandemic hit and interest from others in Gilbert grew, they started a nonprofit called Blended Living, an outreach of Peoples International Ministries.
“Together, we are healing from previous relationships,” Peoples explained. “Our organization helps all types of families who struggle and lack the tools needed to have the lifestyle and happiness they so desperately want.
“We are all well aware of the difficulties that come with blending a family. Whether you are separated, recently divorced, thinking about divorce, a single parent, widowed, re-married, gained bonus children, or even are the child of a blended family, we have built a community for you.”
She said the Blended Living community “will welcome and accept you, but mostly understand you.”
Blended Family offers books, programs, courses and virtual events, and has partnered with numerous counseling services to help families.
Currently, the largest outreach is a curriculum that Peoples and Adams are building for churches.
They also are offering resources to utilize for divorced people to help them through the process, and for blended families to help them through the initial blending, as productivity is drastically reduced in the months prior to divorce.
“Our programs, books, courses and events focus on discussing topics like discipline, how to get past your divorce, how to blend finances, how to co-parent in a positive way, how to keep your children happy in the midst of divorce, conflict resolution in marriages and the skill of communication,” Peoples said.
“We also discuss boundaries, exes, and parenting bonus/step or non-biological children. Although the topics we discuss are not limited, we have partnered with several counselors that help navigate the struggles of blending a family through cognitive and behavioral modification approaches.”
Peoples feels her background as a teacher has helped her help others.
“As an educator I have been called to help, to teach, to guide, to inspire and to challenge those in front of me,” she said. “I believe that every student, and family I have ever encountered has learned something from me, just as I have learned from them.
“Growth cannot happen without being challenged, and that is what we intend to do through our organization. We want to challenge our community by offering tools and strategies that can help restore, heal and develop what is needed for these families to be successful and stay successful.”
Information: Peoplesinternational.org and blendedliving.org.