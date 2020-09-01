A Gilbert woman who is a Casteel High School special education teacher has been named the Sun Lakes Rotary Sandy Lundberg Educator of the Year.
Michelle Capriotti received the award, which is co-sponsored by Intel in memory of the school’s first principal, who passed away in 2018.
Finalists for the award were Alicia Cox, who teaches sports medicine through Casteel’s Career and Technical Education program, and Cheryl Butler, the English Language Learning coordinator at Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School in Chandler.
According to her biography on Chandler Unified’s website, Capriotti holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and child development from St. Mary’s College of California and a master’s in education from Arizona State University. She is working on a second master’s in educational policy.
She was in elementary education for 15 years before joining the Casteel High special education team in the past year.
Capriotti also is vice president of the Chandler Education Association and is actively involved with Special Olympics of Gilbert and the Queen Creek Center for the Performing Arts.
She lists her motto as “Every child is gifted. They just unwrap their packages at different times.”
Grace Wilson-Woods, chair of the Rotary Club’s Sandy Lundberg Educator of the Year Award Committee, said, “Because of the quality of the candidates for this award, the decision is never easy, but the committee does a wonderful job reviewing the applications to select the honoree.
“We know that the commitment, dedication and expertise these teachers bring to the classroom means the students in the Chandler Unified School District are certainly the biggest winners,” Wilson-Woods added.
Currently, Sun Lakes Rotary holds weekly Tuesday meetings for its more than 80 members through Zoom, alternating between 7 a.m. and evening 5 p.m.
Among the projects supported by Sun Lakes Rotary are education through schools in the Chandler Unified School District literacy through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and water access and sustainability through the Navajo Nation Water Project.
Information: sunlakesrotary.com or facebook.com/groups/SunLakesRotaryClub.