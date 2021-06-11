A Gilbert resident who just graduated from Perry High School earned his alma mater $5,000 with his video contest entry.
Britton Platt won the grand prize in cybersecurity leader Trend Micro’s Internet Safety for Kids and Families program.
It had sponsored a contest titled “What’s Your Story?” and posed the question “How did the internet help you get through this past year?”
Britton’s entry, which he titled “Locked In,” explores the daily life of a man in quarantine at his wits’ end online shopping for essential items, including toilet paper.
“Britton’s video was a parody of life as we knew it over the past year which the judges’ panel truly appreciated,” said Lynette Owens, founder and global director of Trend Micro’s safety program.
“He introduced us to a character that we can all see reflected in ourselves in some way, as we all needed the internet to stay home, stay safe, and get through such a difficult time.”
Now in its 11th year, the “What’s Your Story?” video contest encourages students and schools across Canada and the U.S. to submit videos that are a minimum of 30 seconds and a maximum of two minutes long that answer questions that explore issues related to safe, responsible and successful technology use, according to its website.
Students aged 13 and up can either compete in the individual student category or school category.
Britton did the latter.
Along a video, participants had to demonstrate that they could be an advocate for their own message, according to the “What’s Your Story?” website. Contestants were asked to encourage their friends, family and community to view and rate their entries as evidence of this advocacy.
Views and hearts from each of their fans were used to determine the finalists.
Britton said he noticed not only how hard this last year was for most people, but also how divided they were over COVID-19 mandates. He wanted his video to unite people.
“Everyone found the toilet paper shortage funny, so I thought that it would be something funny to turn into a video so that people would have something to laugh about and enjoy no matter what side they’re on,” said the 17-year-old.
Britton learned about Trend Micro’s video competition through a film class, but said this wasn’t the first film he’s ever made.
He has been making small videos since he was 8.
“Means to make videos have changed over time,” he said. “I used to have to film on little point-and-shoot cameras but now I can use my phone.”
While Britton is not going to school for film, he says that he does want to pursue film as a career. He plans to go into business and law at Chandler Gilbert Community College and later major in entertainment law at an affordable university.
To watch “Locked In” or see a complete list of the 2021 winners and finalists, past winners, or learn more about the contest, go to whatsyourstory.trendmicro.com.