Challenging times are an opportunity for a new set of leaders to emerge. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged all Americans in ways they had not experienced in more than 100 years.
It also gave Charles Zhang, a Gilbert resident who graduated this year form Hamilton High School, as well as Hamilton senior Kristopher Luo, a chance to step forward with solutions.
Bank of America selected five student leaders from across the Valley and had them work paid internships with the company this summer. Hamilton graduate Charles Zhang and current senior Kristopher Luo were two of those chosen.
“One of the things that we look at is in their applications if they’re being timely, right,” Trisha Constas, Bank of America’s community relations manager. “So being able to be nimble, understanding what the need is, and then reacting quickly.”
Both Charles and Kristopher did just that during the pandemic.
Charles says he lives near a hospice center and saw that a lot of older residents were dying alone, unable to see their friends or family because of the pandemic. Just as sad, some of the hospice patients had no one to visit them.
The Gilbert resident started his own nonprofit, the Wishing Crane Project.
We fold these origami paper cranes for hospice patients,” Charles said. He came up with the idea after they told him he couldn’t volunteer at the hospice anymore. “And I had a really deep connection with the hospice patients, so I still wanted to help them. Over the past few years, I’ve folded like a couple of thousand and we’ve been able to impact hundreds of hospice patients and be able to bring and instill hope and optimism into their lives during like these challenging times.”
Kristopher read news reports about the lack of personal protective equipment during the early days of the pandemic. It was the doctors, nurses and hospital staff that were putting their lives at risk and he wanted to help.
“A lot of these frontline workers are pretty much reusing their masks, which is really dangerous because reusing those masks can … cause these nurses and doctors to get COVID,” the Chandler resident said.
“So I first created a handmade UV [ultra-violet light] sanitizer. Then I wrapped it around with reflective UV, or reflective like car shading material, to keep it keep the UV inside and not hurt others. And basically, that took off.”
Kristopher raised more than $10,000 to make his product and used that to donate PPE to local hospitals.
These were not the only times they’ve shown leadership. Kristopher is the vice president of the Alliance of Youth Leaders in the United States Phoenix branch. He also teaches robotics to younger students. In addition to volunteering at the hospice before the pandemic started, Charles has been involved in numerous clubs.
Bank of America partnered with a local nonprofit, the Boys and Girls Club of Arizona on the student leadership program. As part of their internship, both Charles and Kristopher worked at a Boys and Girls club.
“I had an awesome time,” Kristopher said. “And it was really interesting to see how the for profit sector worked with the nonprofit sector. And you know, Bank of America is one of those few companies that really focuses on giving back to the community. So I really just tried emulating that mission.”
I actually really liked the experience, because most of the time, I was able to work with small groups of kids, teaching them tennis,” Charles said.
Charles will attend the University of Arizona this fall. He plans to study neuroscience, with the goal of eventually becoming a doctor.
Kristopher has not made up his mind about where he will go to school after he graduates from Hamilton. He does know what he wants to pursue for a career.
“Definitely,” he said. “Engineering, I’ve just always been interested in it, so I plan to just stay in robotics.”
So what does it take to be a leader?
“There are three pretty important qualities of leader,” Charles said. “The first one is you have to take initiative. … And the second one is you want to always listen to your team. … And the third one I feel like is really important is persistence.”
I think just being a leader requires you to make decisions and know when to take risks and when to not take risks,” Kristopher said. “And really, just not be afraid to fail.””