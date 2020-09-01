While the sports world is watching professional hockey and basketball playoffs, a small group of Gilbert restaurant workers are engaged in a championship competition themselves.
The team of workers at the Sonic Drive-in at 987 N. Gilbert Road are among a dozen Sonic restaurants competing in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games to win the title of one of the three top drive-ins in the country.
Considering there are 3,606 Sonics in the nation, getting to the finals is no easy task for the Gilbert AZ Sonic Slushers – who include General Manager Barbi Salazar and Sienna Husted, who mans the switchboard; Alexander Espiñoza, who works the grill; carhop Ashley Muñoz, and coworkers Karina Hernandez, Hector Medel and Jenessa Salazar.
Judges visited the team last week to see how well they performed in getting slammed with 20 orders and completing them in 20 minutes.
The Gilbert team has made it this far by earning points through five months of quizzes, a mystery shopper and customer service challenges. They earned bonus points if they didn’t receive customer complaints.
“Ultimately, the program recognizes exceptional guest and operational service as a way to motivate and recognize carhops on both individual and team levels,” a Sonic spokesperson said.
“The guest experience is a critical component to the overall Sonic experience and the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games is a program designed to recognize and reward drive-in teams who are instrumental in making sure guests are served in the best way possible,” the spokesperson added.
The 25-year-old competition had to change up a bit because of the pandemic.
In past competitions, employees from the 12 finalists would gather at one drive-in and compete against each other. This year, the judges are traveling to the 12 finalists’ sites.
“My drive has made it to the top 50 three times since I took over in 2014,” said General Manager Salazar. “I’m very proud to say that despite all that has happened, 2020 is our year to shine and bring home the gold medals.”
Because individual team members also can compete for honors, Salazar said she’s pumped.
But she added, “No matter what – we started with 3,000 and we are in the top 12. Not every team can go to the Super Bowl right? Think of it like that.”