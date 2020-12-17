When Gilbert resident Mary Jantz lived in Wisconsin a few years ago, her three little boys loved story time at Barnes & Noble.
“Every Thursday morning, we would go,” she recalled. “It was a time for them to sit and listen to another adult read a wonderful book, and I needed that as much as them.”
As a newly published writer, Jantz is looking forward to reading her own picture book, “The Penny Book,” to audiences at local outlets of the bookstore.
“I want to be able to do that for other families. I can’t wait to have that chance,” she said.
Jantz, a former kindergarten teacher and now a school nurse at Bridges Elementary School, wrote about the life of a penny, from the year it was made and the first person to take ownership of it, to its last owner, who happens to be the same person.
It talks about decades of adventures, both happy and sad, overcoming hardship and adversity, and understanding one’s purpose and place in life.
“It is about being loved, the desire we all have to belong and feel accepted, and what it really means to have a place to call home,” she said.
“Through the penny, we learn that it does not matter where you live or have lived. Your loved ones are your true home. God has a plan to help us realize there is always hope in finding your true home.”
The idea for the story came when her children were little.
She was in nursing school and had a routine to put them into bed and study each night toward her nursing license. However, the boys wanted her to tell her own stories rather than read them from a book.
“I cherished that time before bed with my boys, where I could focus on them. I told them the story of the penny, and then decided to write it down because I thought it was cute and worth remembering,” she recalled. This was eight years ago.
Jantz, who has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, taught kindergarten and preschool for five years after graduating.
She loved teaching but struggled with keeping her work separate from home.
When Cam was born, there were complications for both mom and baby and Jantz was struck by how the nurses helped them recover. After Ethan was born, she decided to go back to school to study nursing.
Like the penny in her story – which had many adventures but ended up with its first owner – Jantz said it’s ironic that she’s back in a school setting.
As “Nurse Mary” at Bridges Elementary, she uses her teaching and nursing skills.
Her husband Steve’s work as a general manager for a beverage company took them to Texas, and then to Arizona. Now, Cam is 13, Ethan is 11 and Bo is 8 and they have lived four years in Gilbert.
Steve usually travels to New Mexico and Nevada for work but has been working from home since spring.
The younger two boys attend Bridges Elementary while Cam attends Sossaman Middle School.
The family is active and sporty. Jantz is an avid runner.
At University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Jantz competed in women’s cross country, as well as indoor and outdoor track and field. She ran on three national teams, helping her team win the NCAA Cross Country National Championship in 1996, as well as placing 17th in the nation for the women’s 5000 meters for Track and Field in 2000.
She has completed more than a dozen half marathons as well as nine full marathons, including running the Boston Marathon four times.
Not surprisingly, her three sons play club baseball at Scottsdale Dirtbags. This entails practices four nights a week and tournaments during the weekends.
Some weekends, all three boys play in different cities in Arizona, and they also travel across the country for the sport.
As busy as she is, Jantz has a few more books slated for the future.
“The Nickel Book,” a sequel to The Penny Book, is about friendship: Nickel and Penny meet during Penny’s adventures, and become best friends until they are separated one day. Nickel goes on his own adventures, but is always wondering and thinking about Penny. And then, after many years, fate and hope reunite them.
The story theme is how you can have a best friend in your life and even if life changes and causes you to go your separate ways, love and hope and faith will bring you back together when the time is right.
It also speaks to those friendships where even after lots of time goes by without seeing each other, when you finally do, it’s as if no time has passed at all.
Jantz has also written a descriptive picture book called “I Run” about a girl who runs, and depicts the passion a person can have for the incredibly difficult sport of running.
She’s also coming to the end of writing a chapter book called “Defending the Title” geared toward late elementary to middle school age, about a boy who plays baseball.
“That one was definitely inspired by watching my three boys play,” Jantz said. “I actually take notes at all of their games, of different baseball plays, different baseball situations, things coaches say, things coaches yell, things parents yell.”
“It’s about friendships, relationships, heartache, and success on and off the field. I can’t wait for the it to be done,” she added.
Right now, Jantz’s mind is on The Penny Book.
“My goal for this story is that it reaches out to all children, in all different walks of life,” she said. They include foster children, adopted children and those who may be struggling with anxiety, depression or self-esteem.
“Or, even just the children who want to read a cute and fun-loving book with beautiful illustrations and a heartwarming theme,” she added.
The Penny Book by Mary Jantz is available as a hardcover book at Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble for $24.95.