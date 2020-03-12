Each spring, the arts scene in Gilbert leaps a notch or two when Gilbert Visual Art League’s show opens.
The 17th annual Juried Fine Art Show and Sale runs through April 2 at HD South, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum in downtown Gilbert.
The walls of Gallery 4, a spacious room in the facility, are adorned with artwork, some brilliantly colored, others black and white – and all well executed.
This year it showcases 98 pieces of art from 34 artists, chosen from an entry pool of 110. The mediums range from oil paintings, acrylic and watercolor painting to drawings in graphite, pen and ink and pastel.
Alan Fitzgerald from Art Intersection juried and Joel Cohen judged the entries.
Among the works is Jane Bradley Wine’s oil painting on linen titled “Booshway,” a portrait of a North Dakotan mountain man, which won the “Best of Show” award. The judge had commented favorably on the juxtaposition of a realistic face in an abstract background.
A professional artist and art teacher, Bradley Wine mostly does portrait commissions of western art. Her work won Best of Show last year as well. She has been a league member for just over a year.
“They are a good group of people, very talented, enthusiastic and fun to be around,” she said. “I was looking for a group to hang out with and to share art stuff with.”
Whether amateur or professional, communing with others is important.
“It’s just good to have some kind of communication with other artists, because, as an artist, I usually spend a lot of time alone, unlike other professions,” she added.
Longtime league member Deb Randall, a retired medical illustrator who turned her skills and talent into creating visual art, offered similar thoughts.
“It’s wonderful to have the feedback from all the members,” she said. “It’s great to have their encouragement and the deadlines of art shows.”
Randall’s “Borderline” won first place under the mixed media category. She used paint, paper, pastel, watercolor and other objects glued on to the canvas to depict Arizona. “It’s a puzzle for me, using different kinds of art paper and matt and making them look cohesive,” she said.
The league has a spectrum of people between hobbyists and professional. “Everybody fits in somewhere,” Randall noted.
League vice-president and longtime member Jean Turner Smith submitted three oil portraits and a watercolor landscape of Edinburgh, Scotland; all were selected to show and the watercolor won first place in its category.
“The quality of this year’s entries is fantastic. We seem to have better and better artwork each year and we have many professional artists,” Turner Smith said.
Most of the artwork at the show is for sale.
“About 10 percent of the art is sold during the show, and many are sold after the show concludes because some buyers want time to think about it and buy later,” Turner Smith said.
The league partners with HD South to put on its two annual shows.
“They belong in Gilbert, and we are happy to give them a home,” said Kayla Kolar, president of HD South. “Having Gallery 4 as a permanent fine art gallery lends itself perfectly for these shows. GVAL is a good complement to our arts and culture facility.”
The non-profit league, currently under the leadership of Bob Mason, started in 2003 and incorporated in 2006. It has been nurturing artists in the area with a vision to promote and support the visual arts.
Current membership stands at about 65 and meetings are held on the first Thursdays of each month at HD South.
Among the benefits to members are professional presentations during member meetings. Earlier topics have included color theory, composition and painting methods.
During the February meeting, artist Joel Coplin spoke on figurative realism and portraits, while in March and April, guest presenters Rob Stenberg and Liz Kenyon will speak on contemporary Southwestern art and soft pastels, respectively.
“Our goal in presenting the show is to put art and culture in the community,” Turner Smith said. “We also want to provide an opportunity to artists to get their art out there.”
The exposure runs both ways: Another of its goals is to let Gilbert know that there are a lot of excellent, professional artists in the community.
Their work becomes evident when the league receives the opportunity to participate in community projects.
In the past, members have created banners for the town, designed and painted wall murals in downtown Gilbert and sidewalk murals at senior apartment complex Page Commons.
Gilbert Visual Art League’s 17th annual art show and sale is hosted by HD South, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, at 10 S. Gilbert Road. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Admission is $6 adults, $5 seniors 60 years and older, $3 children 5-12 years, no charge for under 5 years. Details: gval.org and hdsouth.org