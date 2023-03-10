The quilting bee at HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum has been around for 22 years.
Each year, leaders take stock of its membership and hope more quilters will join the twice-weekly volunteer effort, which builds camaraderie as well as helps the museum and art center.
Visitors often stumble upon the bee, which sparks their interest either to join or to bring their own quilts to be completed.
Probably the best advertisement of its labors happens when it holds its annual show.
This year, the 18th annual Art of Quilting show runs now through May 27.
On display are 130 quilts, along with a special exhibit of Log Cabin pattern quilts. They are displayed in the main corridor, on the walls and some of the rooms.
“The show brings the museum to life,” said Laurie Abdo, a quilting volunteer from Mesa. “It’s beautiful.”
Log cabin quilts may date as far back as the mid-1800s. They are made with strips of fabric sewn into one geometric design with light colors on one side and dark colors on the other.
Each block is then turned to create a different design. Most come with a central shape such as a square or a diamond to represent the hearth, the place of activity in a cabin.
“There are endless design options,” said Kathy Lester, a volunteer from Gilbert. “It’s amazing how you can turn one set of identical blocks in different ways to get such different results.”
For the past 12 months, the bee has been making log cabin patterns, creating 22.
Abdo said she pushed for the beautiful design because it was new to them.
“I’m glad, because there are really so many things that I see now that are in the log cabin pattern that initially when you look at it you don’t even notice,” she said. “There are variations that can be done. It was a lot of fun.”
Abdo is displaying 15 of her own quilts in the show, including one with Australian aboriginal fabric and another with applique design piecework that forms a star.
The Gilbert quilters continue to work on uncompleted treasures from the past.
Community members bring quilts for the volunteers to complete with batting and backing and turn into display pieces or utility items. Sometimes, people come across quilt top treasures in thrift stores and bring them to the group.
HD SOUTH charges about $7 per foot to fasten the quilt tops to inner batting and backing and complete the quilt. Orders come from across the country and typically there is a two-year waiting list.
The quilters complete nearly 20 quilts each year.
“People will find quilts their grandmother never finished, and often grandma herself will bring in a quilt to have completed,” Lester said. “The beauty of these quilts is truly brought out by the hand quilting.”
Often, the bee gets accidentally involved in quilting history.
One such recent work was “paper pieced” onto newspaper. As the bits of newspaper were being removed from the quilt top, the print announced President Franklin Roosevelt’s declaration of war.
“This quilt top surely showed its age of 81 years, but the quilting seemed to breathe new life into it,” Lester recalled. “It was beautiful.”
Another quilt currently in the frame was made by Great Grandma Hatfield of the famous Hatfield-McCoy feuding families on the West Virginia/Kentucky border.
“Great grandma finished the quilt top in 1963 and gave it to her granddaughter as a graduation gift. She has just gifted the quilt top to her daughter, who is entrusting us to quilt it,” Lester said.
Most of the quilters have been sewing for much of their adult life.
Abdo has sewed for 52 years, and started by making clothes before turning to quilts.
“It’s a beautiful way to use fabric to express something,” she said. “I love the new quilts, I love the vintage quilts that by looking at the fabrics you can pinpoint the time that they were made because of the fabrics that was available over the different decades, and the style of the work that was done on them.
“They are part of history; they are beautiful and useful and they are pieces of art.”
Museum admission is required for one-time access to the quilt exhibit, running through May 27. Admission is $6 adult; $5 senior, (ages 60 plus); $3 youth, (ages 5-12). Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Quilters meet Saturdays and Tuesdays and are looking for new members.
Details: 480-926-1577 or hdsouth.org.