It’s the time of year for HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, to hang up some cozy quilts and promote its members’ quilting skills to the community.
The 16th annual Quilt Show March 9-May 31 will display about 75 quilts made by members of the museum’s quilting group.
There is no judging. The show is a simple display to appreciate the creativity, celebrate the accomplishments and inspire others to take up needle, thread, fabric and batting.
This year’s special focus is on blue and white quilts. Each quilter was challenged to create a quilt of any size or pattern and use a fabric in blue and white. More than 20 quilts were submitted as part of the challenge.
“A lot of shows will pick a pattern or a color. The ladies decided to pick a color this year and it’s all the different dimensions you can make with a simple, two-color quilt,” said Kathy Lester of Gilbert, who has been quilting with the group for 11 years.
In a typical year, the group solicits and receives about 100 quilts from the community to be the highlight of the show.
“This was not a typical year,” said member Bev Brower. “Our museum quilters have gathered 75 of our own quilts to display, in an effort to keep the interest and inspiration alive.”
The museum’s old-fashioned quilting bee has been in existence since 2002 and meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the Home Life Room.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to join. The current membership stands at around 20 and many are winter visitors.
The volunteers complete unfinished quilt tops for the public with all proceeds going to HD SOUTH. The quilters can complete up to 20 quilts a year and receive quilt covers and orders sent from across the country.
Their quilting service is extremely popular and wait times can be lengthy, said museum Executive Director Denise Lopez.
“If you have a quilt top that you just do not have the time or skills to finish, the volunteers will finish it for you at a price of just $7 per foot.”
“They make tiny stitches, fastening the quilt tops to inner batting and backing to create beautiful bedspreads and wall hangings that are truly works of art,” she added.
Two quilt frames are set up in “quilting bee” style, Lester said. “Typically, we complete 20 to 24 quilts per year. We have a waiting list of quilts to be done.
“Our service is very popular so when a name is put on the list it takes approximately two years to get to that name, so it is a two-year waiting list.”
Often, people put their name on the list when they start making a quilt top, in hopes they will be ready to work on it when their name comes to the top of the list.
“Machine quilting is very popular now, but some quilts just need to be done by hand,” Lester added. “Our most recent “new” quilters are women who bring in a family heirloom to be quilted. They sit for a while to watch the process and are “hooked.”
Laurie Abdo is a good example. She visited the bee about two years ago with a Grandmother’s Flower Garden pattern quilt top that her mother had made many years ago.
She was so enchanted by the serene atmosphere and the work being done there that she asked to become a quilter.
“The experience of sewing with such a great group of ladies did “hook” me, and before we were finished with mom’s quilt, I knew that I wanted to continue with the group by contributing my time to work on quilts that others brought in,” she said. “It’s what I look forward to most Saturdays.”
Lester learned quilting about 30 years ago but didn’t have time to pursue the pastime then because she was working fulltime and raising kids.
“And then the kids grew up and left home and there was a sign up at the museum one day saying ‘quilt show today.’ So, I went in and I’ve been back every Saturday for 11 years now,” she said.
Now that she’s retired from the corporate world, she’s really into quilting.
“For me, quilting is total relaxation. That, combined with quilting with the friends I have made at the museum, and what better way to spend the morning?” she said. “Each quilt is stretched out on the quilt frame, and when it is completed and you take it off the frame, it seems to come to life. All the stitches relax and become something beautiful.”
Museum admission is required for one-time access to the quilt exhibit, running from March 9 to May 31. Admission is $6 adult; $5 senior, (ages 60 plus); $3 youth, (ages 5-12). Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. A Quilter’s Boutique and Gift Shop with handmade items is open year-round.
Details: 480-926-1577 or hdsouth.org