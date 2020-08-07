Ten days after he turned 60, Jeff Dewey got a pink slip from Oracle.
The former senior account executive was one of the millions of workers across the country sent to the unemployment line by COVID-19’s stranglehold on the economy.
“I was in the software business for 32 years,” Dewey said. “Customers weren’t buying and they cut back and I was one of the ones they cut.”
To help Dewey and others in the Valley get back on their feet, Gilbert professional photographer Cari Hall recently took their headshots for free.
Hall was part of a single-day initiative spearheaded by Headshot Booker, where 200 photographers in pop-up studios nationwide took pictures of 10,000 people out of work so they can post it on LinkedIn to find a job.
According to the online job and networking service, a profile picture is a key element of a person’s LinkedIn presence and that research found a profile with a headshot is 14 times more likely to be viewed by others.
“It’s huge,” Hall said. “This is the first digital handshake.”
A longtime professional photographer, Hall switched to taking headshots four years ago with her company HeadshotProsAZ.com.
She has felt the pandemic pinch in her business but stayed afloat by shooting real estate assignments.
But she knows others haven’t been as fortunate and wanted to volunteer her labor and equipment for free. Normally she would charge $150 for a basic headshot and some photographers charge upwards of $200 to $400, according to Hall.
“The biggest thing here is people who are out of work, it’s hard for them to see an end to this corona thing,” she said. “It’s frustrating. Hopefully we can do something, maybe get someone in front of the camera and give them some confidence and excitement.”
The 10,000 Headshots initiative is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer Peter Hurley and national event photographer Lauren Lieberman.
Taafe, who has a photography studio in Scottsdale and in Los Angeles, was taking headshots in Las Angeles for the event. One other Valley photographer dropped out, leaving Hall and two photographers in Tucson shooting for Arizona.
The 200 hand-picked independent photographers in 50 states were limited to 50 participants in order to allow for social distancing. The estimated value of their work for the event was pegged at $2.5 million.
Those who signed up for their 10-minute session also were given access to a private Facebook group, where they were given tips on how to pose and get a great headshot.
Hall said a well-taken headshot conveys to potential employers that a person is approachable, confident and competent, adding “a picture is worth a thousand words.”
Hall was fully booked for the nine hours July 22 with 50 participants who showed up at The Forum, a co-working space in Chandler that provided the studio space. People wore masks until their portrait was taken.
First up was Nate Byrd of Mesa.
The 24-year-old at EOS Fitness decided he should consider other job options – perhaps in the healthcare field – after the governor closed gyms a second time.
“This is an excellent opportunity,” he said. “I’m happy to find out about it.”
He was called into the makeshift studio, with a screen and light units.
Hall climbed onto a step stool and called out instructions for him.
“Imagine you have a string coming off the top of your head,” she told Byrd. “Shoulders back. I want you to bring your head forward to me but don’t lean down. Push your glasses all the way up. Now have a smile.”
After a few shots, she paused and gave him a paper towel to wipe his forehead to reduce the glare. Pre-Covid-19, she would have make-up available and worked alongside a makeup artist when shooting a client, Hall said.
“OK, I need the nice guy, the superhero, what does that look like?” Halls said, eliciting a toothy smile from Byrd.
After each shoot, Halls sent the unedited photos directly to the participants’ cell phones.
Dewey, who said he doesn’t take good pictures, was immediately put at ease in front of the camera.
“You have a great smile,” Hall told him. “I love this. You look like a supermodel over there.”
Dewey immediately downloaded his photos.
“I’m impressed,” he said, scrolling through the pictures. “They look good.”
Dewey, who drove from Peoria, said the trip was worth it.
He planned to use the new headshot for a website he and his wife set up a year and a half ago for their company. The couple work with manufacturers and sell their products on Amazon.
Dewey said the Amazon gig was a side business but now it’s become full time, making it important he had a good picture of himself on the site.
His wife had a professional headshot from her real estate job while his “looked cheesy.” It was from a photograph of him at a party and his wife tried to erase the background and it looked like his head was cut out, he said.
Despite being on her feet for most of the day, Hall said she was honored and excited to take part in the event.
“Shooting 10,000 headshots in one day in the middle of a pandemic is insane,” she said. “But we will help as many people as possible get back to work, help them have some hope for the future.”