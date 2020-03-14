Some new “residents” have moved into Zanjero Park in Gilbert.
Nine borrowing owls were moved from Goodyear into Zanjero Park, a 20-acre converted water retention basin that also hosts horseback riding and walking trails,
The newcomers brought to 11 the total number of burrowing owls at the park, although Desert Rivers Audubon Society Conservation Director Mike Evans does not expect them all to stay there.
The park has been a sanctuary for burrowing owls since 2011.
Desert Rivers Audubon Society volunteers built the burrows and collaborated with several other organizations to bring the birds to the site.
Those other organizations included Wild at Heart, the Town of Gilbert, the state Game and Fish Department. They were aided by a green grant from Toyota Motor Corporation.
Burrowing owls live throughout North America and South America.
Sometimes the owls dig their own burrows but more often they repurpose one already dug by a mammal or a tortoise.
Ideally, burrowing owls prefer to live in areas with low vegetation, usually irrigated farmland.
But the Valley’s continuing development has threatened their existence.
Burrowing owls are considered an endangered species in Canada, threatened in Mexico and a “species of concern” in several states, including Arizona, according to Wild at Heart, an Arizona nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates injured raptors, relocates burrowing owls, and manages species recovery programs.
Burrowing owls in need of new locations stay at Wild at Heart facilities in Cave Creek and are cared for there until a suitable location for them is prepared.
The work in relocation habitats is done entirely by community volunteers, who build burrows and put up tents at the relocation sites for the owls to stay in for a month to help them become accustomed to the new site.
The tents are taken down after a month and the owls spread out.
While the number of volunteers involved in these projects can vary from 20 to 100, the, habitats are typically completed in a single day.
For the first month after relocation, Desert and River Audubon Society volunteers return to Zanjero Park to give the owls frozen mice and fresh water while they adjust to their new environment and find new food sources.
Burrows are four feet underground, and volunteers need permission to clear the land in order to build them in new locations.
The new sites need to be similar to the place the burrowing owls came from or the birds will leave.
Wild at Heart Habitat Coordinator Greg Clark is hoping to set up new relocation habitats throughout the next three months since summer heat makes it difficult to work on new habitats – and by June it is too hot for most volunteers.
Wild at Heart typically relocated 60 to 70 burrowing owls each year, but 200 burrowing owls came in from 2019 into 2020. Now Clark is urgently trying to find more sites suitable for the owls.
“I’m always trying to add new habitats and I have a 2-year buffer in case something goes wrong, and that happened this year. This was the first year that we bumped up above the 50, 60,70 owls that come in,” Clark said.
“So, basically, this year, the development has just exploded in the Valley and I was planning on 60 to 70 owls to relocate and we got over 200. Although I was able to do it, it wiped out all of my two-year buffer for habitat, so now I’m like, desperately trying to work with getting that 2-year buffer established.”
Clark hopes farmland owners will help them with this struggle by allowing Wild at Heart to place burrowing owls on their property as they are in an area that does not involve their farming operations.
“It’s possible for an individual person to work with a school or community group to identify an issue for wildlife or other environmental issues and actually dos something about it – especially today with social media,” he said.
Visitors interested in learning more about the owls can come to Zanjero Park to attend the monthly OwlWalk and Talk on the fourth Saturday of the month an hour before sunset.