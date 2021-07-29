COVID-19 did a lot of bad things to a lot of people, but it inspired Pete Schnepp of Gilbert.
The pandemic’s impact harkened him to the motto of his 14-year-old business, Envision Painting.
His employees are “painters with a purpose” – meaning that while Envisions is naturally a business, they also want to give back to the community.
While his company often helps the nonprofit Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership, the pandemic inspired him to also
He started offering to paint the exterior of a deserving individual’s home, by seeking nominations early last year for an essential worker who could use some help.
Schnepp selected a nurse “that was saving people day in and day out,” he said, and then at Christmas solicited nominations for two other people in need. He chose a paraplegic and a senior citizen on a fixed income who was being threatened and fined by their HOA.
Now he’s soliciting nominations again, hoping to help some needy individual anywhere in the Valley.
Schnepp said the pandemic inspired to do more than he and his crews already do to help people.
“We were labeled an essential business, so we were able to keep working – albeit with much less work,” he explained.
“I saw so many people in need – losing their jobs, not able to pay their bills, etc... – and I was looking for a way to help. We actually started giving back to our community by spraying disinfectant for free for non-profits.
“We did several Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, churches, Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and other non-profits at no cost to help get people back to work safely. Then it blossomed into helping residents in need with a free paint job.”
His “contest” is all part of his and Envision’s philosophy.
“We’re known for caring about our customers, but we’re also dedicated to making sure that carries over into the community as a whole,” Schnepp says on his company’s website. “We’re committed to giving back to the community and accomplish this in a number of ways.”
As for the lucky person who will get a re-do on their home, Schnepp said, “We are looking for someone who has demonstrated selflessness over and over – someone who continually helps others, but perhaps has fallen on hard times or has a hardship meaning they don’t have the resources to have their home painted, but needs it painted.”
Some examples of good candidates, he said, include “veterans, people with disabilities, senior citizens, essential workers, people severely impacted by COVID.”
The person he selects will get up to $5,000 worth of labor and materials for an exterior paint job.
Also, he added, “They must own the home, and the home must be in dire need of a paint job.”
Schnepp said he doesn’t have a hard deadline for nominations, though “I would love to do the free job in August or September, so I’d like to wrap up the nominations in a month or so, but I am flexible.”
Information/nominations: phoenix-painting.com/nominate.php.; Company info: 480-535-6625.