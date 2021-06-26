As opioid drug overdoses spike again as a result of the pandemic, a Gilbert neonatal nurse is helping to lead a public information campaign to let expectant moms know there is hope for their babies if they are born addicts.
Tara Sundem last fall realized a years-long effort by opening Hushabye Nursery, which helps babies born with a drug addiction because of their mother’s substance abuse.
In Arizona, two babies a day are born suffering neonatal abstinence syndrome – a medical condition that addicted mothers pass on to their babies when they use opioids during pregnancy, thus harming the infant’s health and posing serious developmental complications.
Last November, Sundem opened Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix to help combat this issue locally and relieve pressure from busy and chaotic intensive care units while promoting an ideal healing environment.
Operating with 57 employees and 64 well-trained volunteers, Hushabye has been able to serve 75 infants and their families since opening its doors.
Opening during the height of the pandemic in Arizona was crucial timing as the group find that overdose and substance abuse rates of drugs such as fentanyl were skyrocketing in the state.
But, Hushabye Nursery was able to, “Relieve our community partners in the hospitals and say, ‘Give us some of your babies and you guys focus on the sickest of the sick,’” said Sundem, executive director of the nonprofit.
“When a baby comes to Hushabye Nursery, they’re usually 24 hours old and indicating exposure to an opiate. The family agrees for their little one to be transferred to us, and we have the ambulance pick them up.” Sundem said.
“When they get to us, they have a private nursery where the parents can stay 24/7. We also help connect these families with support services, therapy and counseling, all on-site so they don’t have to leave their babies.”
Offering a judgment-free healing facility for the entire family unit with constant care from neonatal or pediatric nurses, Hushabye workers carefully monitor these babies’ suffering from symptoms like uncontrollable shaking, discoordination, fevers, seizures, vomiting and sleeplessness.
Additionally, they provide this care in a dark and quiet environment to promote the child’s sleep and healing.
“We’ve found that babies suffering from who would not eat in the NICU will eat once transferred here. Apart from providing round-the-clock care, we’re able to provide a soothing sensory experience that allows their nervous systems to calm down and find balance as they move through a very painful transition,” Sundem said.
The group has found that because of this, the treatment process usually averaging from six to nine days, can be cut in half.
Hushabye patients are able to be fully detoxified and reunited with family at home after only four to five days at the facility. Being able to see and interact with their children has also proven to be an incredibly effective motivator for parents suffering from addiction to seek help and treatment.
“That’s the kind of thing that makes us stand out from the typical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, our support service that we offer for those really trying to heal the entire family system,” Sundem said.
After being recommended to those needing their services by pediatricians, obstetricians, general doctors as well as other patients, Hushabye Nursery is currently working with over 60 pregnant women.
Finally, the group hopes to connect with even more families in the earliest possible stages of pregnancy to ensure they receive the treatment and support they need to give their children the best care possible.
“Is it a process? Absolutely! Does it take time? Definitely. Do we see these families succeed every day? Yeah, I sent two moms and babies home today, they are absolutely fabulous and succeeding in everything they are doing,” Sundem said.
Information: Hushabyenursery.org