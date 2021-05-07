Mesa resident Matias Cortiz, 16, loves horses but didn’t get an opportunity to be on one until a few months ago.
The autistic teen, a student at American Leadership Academy, receives a weekly hour of hippotherapy at Barn Yard Equine in Gilbert.
“He loves it. I think his language is more age-appropriate,” said Kathy Cortiz, his mom. “He’s been able to advocate for himself easier than earlier; in his area, vocabulary is difficult. Communication, social activities for him has always been very difficult.
“At 16 we have certain expectations. We’re finding he now has friends that he talks to on the phone; he’s actually having a conversation with them,” she added.
Barn Yard Equine was founded five years ago by Virginia McCarthy and Beth Ann Kaib, who functions as the director of therapeutic programs. McCarthy also runs Equine Connections, which offers riding lessons to those who want to learn riding as a hobby or those who need treatment for trauma.
In late 2019, the nonprofit expanded to its current, larger property in central Gilbert. Nowadays, the facility serves primarily children with two therapists, a physical therapist and an occupational therapist; all three disciplines of pediatric therapy.
Equine or hippo therapy is a proven boon to children who have afflictions such as autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, chromosomal disorders and similar others.
“We conduct the therapy session out here and we use the horse movement as part of our therapy session. With the gait of the horse, we are able to activate different areas of the brain on a deeper level than with conventional therapy like in a clinic,” Kaib said.
The treatment is specific for each client, depending on the child’s ability and diagnosis. The children don’t even have to have the ability or confidence to sit on a horse when they begin.
“They have one client who couldn’t sit on a horse at all and now she sits for a couple of minutes. She started out by laying down on the horse and all her muscles were super tight,” Kaib noted.
With the help of the horse, she was able to loosen the muscles, perform stretches and build her strength.
Currently, Barn Yard Equine treats about 40-50 clients a week. Word-of-mouth has helped swell the number of patients on the waiting list to nearly 60.
Meanwhile, due to the pandemic, Barn Yard has lost most of its volunteers, and is urgently looking for more.
Volunteers make an invaluable contribution to the operation.
“We like to exercise our horses before we use them,” said Luane Merkley, who didn’t stop coming to volunteer even when the pandemic was widespread last year.
“We have to get the wrinkles out of the horses before they set to work. They have been in stalls and, just like little kids, they have to get their wiggles out. We stretch them, we run them, walk, trot, canter in the round pen.”
The eight to 10 horses in the program are also taken on weekly trail rides by the volunteers.
“They need to do something besides turn around in the arena,” she said.
Volunteers also facilitate the sessions so that the therapists don’t have to worry about that part.
“I make sure they have horses, volunteers, and we facilitate the sessions,” Merkley said. “We make sure the horse is available and ready for the therapy session, groomed, warmed up and mentally in the place. Horses have to be there mentally; some horses can’t handle it.”
Not every horse is able to work with children who need this special help. Only some are born with the patience and other necessary elements to be therapy horses. They are chosen according to body type, shape, gait, temperament and age.
Then, they are desensitized.
“We throw balls at them, spray water at them, we have people hanging off of them and jumping up and down and clapping and throwing and the horses have to be able to withstand all of it,” Merkley said. “Once they can do that, then we start working with them and getting ready for the kids to be on them.”
“Some horses love it, some don’t. Some would rather teach lessons and be a lesson horse over at Equine Connections in the bigger arena, but they don’t enjoy doing therapy,” she added.
Some volunteers are students who come for practicums or new graduates who come to learn alongside the professionals. Barn Yard works with five colleges and universities to obtain students who may attend its therapy program after two years of training.
Seniors come as well and are given various roles according to their abilities, such as painting fences, repairing equipment or barns and working with grooming the horses if they so desire.
The operation is year-round, and in the summer, the sessions begin early, around 6 a.m. and wind up by 10. To keep cool, they use running sprinklers and incorporate many water activities.
McCarthy said the demand is huge, also because there are only few places in the East Valley that offers hippo therapy, including just one other in Gilbert.
“We’re one of the few programs physically in Gilbert, most of them are outside city limits. So, it’s nice that we’re here and we can have people get here and receive the service and they don’t have to drive an hour each way,” she said. “We get those stories.”
Cortiz said she would like her son to do more than an hour a week of sessions, but the state has to approve.
“If he had more, he would do more. It’ll be great to have more. In being reasonable, he has language and he is able to communicate, but it’s not to his age level. Autism doesn’t affect physically. It’s more of the social, communicative and cognitive areas that are affected,” she said.
Even with therapists and more approved time, what may be offered may go in tandem with volunteer availability.
Merkley, who grew up on a ranch in Montana, moved to Arizona to care for her mother-in-law and missed her after her passing. She wanted to get close to horses once again, and in a “twist of fate” she found the facility.
“I love horses, I can spend time with horses. So, I came and I started working with these kids and I couldn’t stop coming. I had to keep coming more,” she said.
Noticing the change in the kids give her satisfaction.
“We see the change, literally from week to week. We start with some kids who won’t even get anywhere near the horses and in a matter of a few weeks, they’re on the horse, they’re loving it, their physical body is in better condition,” she said.
“We all come for the horses, we stay for the kids.”
Details: To volunteer or to apply for therapy, visit barnyardequine.com.