Gilbert native serves with U.S. Navy in Japan

Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Livingston, a Gilbert native and member of the Williams Field High Class of 2017, is serving the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Livingston joined the Navy five years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to get a better career path,” said Livingston.
Today, he is serves as an information systems technician with Naval Beach Unit 7.
He said the skills and values he has learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Gilbert.
“Growing up, I learned to take every opportunity that was given to you and keep pushing,” said Livingston.
According to Navy officials, Naval Beach Unit 7 empowers forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to military members and their families.
Livingston serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander, said, “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”
“As a member of the Navy, Livingston is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy,” he added.
Livingston noted, “We are the biggest military deterrent on the water, making sure we have free trade and ensuring that adversaries are not harassing our allies.”
As Livingston and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that even if you have fallen on the hardest times, it gives most people an option to get out of a rut in life and turn things around,” said Livingston.
Livingston is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank Petty Officer 2nd Class Gonzalez who joined and influenced me to join the Navy,” added Livingston.