A Gilbert native is serving at Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center.
Petty Officer 1st Class Josephine Huynh-Breiland serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for providing medical care to service members.
“I joined the Navy in 2001 as a hospital corpsman third class and became a surgical technician a few years later,” said Huynh-Breiland. “I knew there were many more opportunities for this job position and I always dreamed to go back one day to work in Europe.
“I was right, my first mobilization was with the Navy Expeditionary Mobilization Unit in Landstuhl Germany. Many of us who worked there between the years of 2011-17, it was the toughest job ever but just being there to care for our wounded personnel that came back the last wave from Afghanistan and Iraq meant the world to many of us.”
Huynh-Breiland joined the Navy 19 years ago after becoming a naturalized citizen.
“I wanted to do something dramatic after being naturalized as a U.S. citizen and one day, I just got this postcard to join the U.S. Navy,” said Huynh-Breiland. “I jumped right in and never looked back.
According to Huynh-Breiland, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Gilbert.
“I think resiliency and adaptation are keys for me,” said Huynh-Breiland. “Able to assimilate at an early age, work out issues and conflicts early and finding solutions to a problem instead of blaming others is my motto in life.
“Never quit, just have faith in yourself and others working around you and keeping a positive attitude in life.”
Expeditionary Combat Readiness Command oversees the processing, equipping, training, deployment, in-theater support and re-deployment of over 6,500 sailors in non-traditional, non-naval expeditionary missions to support joint and maritime operations.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Huynh-Breiland is most proud of mobilization in Germany, aboard USS Mesa Verde and aboard USS Ponce.
Huynh-Breiland, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing the Navy the nation needs.
“I was super proud to get my U.S. citizenship and just want to serve in the U.S. Navy,” added Huynh-Breiland. “I knew it was a big commitment but can’t believe it is almost over.”