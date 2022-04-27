As a registered nurse whose family roots also extend into education, Gilbert native Katie Hastings has been particularly passionate about preventing child abuse.
Her impressive resume also includes founder of a company devoted to that passion, and the mother of four boys has now added a new achievement: Children’s book author.
It’s not about what one might expect in a children’s book.
Hastings recently published “Your Safe Body,” which she wrote and illustrated specifically for toddlers and elementary-age children about how to avoid becoming victims of sex abuse.
She has had ample experience – both as a survivor of child sex abuse and a pediatric nurse – and drew her inspiration from what she saw as “a major gap in body safety education.”
“I saw a need for children to have a sequential, easy-to-memorize body safety tool to help them know what to do if they ever find themselves in an unsafe situation, and to know and recognize unsafe situations,” she explained.
She wrote her book around the name of the company she founded called SHOUT LLC, which educates parents on how to teach their children the prevention and awareness techniques based on the acronym for “Stop, Help, Out, Unsafe, and Tell.”
“I created SHOUT to help parents educate their children on body safety, and prevent sexual abuse in children,” Hastings explained. “Studies show before the age of 18, one in three girls and one in five boys are sexually abused. That statistic is alarmingly high. Studies also show 93% of child sex abusers are someone the child knows. Providing parents with an easy to read, colorful, interactive book, and body safety tool will help start discussions about abuse, and prevent abuse in children.”
With experience working at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Los Ninos Hospital, Hospice of the Valley, and MGA Healthcare, Hastings through her company now serves as a community and public health nurse who educates parents, teachers, and health care providers about child sex abuse.
Children were the inspiration for Hastings’ career choice, which includes a Phoenix College bilingual nursing program for Spanish patients and a BSN she earned at University of Phoenix in 2011.
“I got into nursing after caring for a friend’s child with cerebral palsy,” she explained. “I enjoyed helping her and was drawn to special needs, pediatric nursing, which was the field I began working in as a new grad nurse.”
Over time she also has worked as an RSV nurse and in fields of medical surgery, pulmonary, telemetry, hospice and long-term acute care. As if that and her campaign against child sex abuse wasn’t enough work, Hastings also owns Woventable, LLC, where she does interior design work and DIY projects she shares on Instagram.
She has been married for 15 years to Scott Hastings, whose family owned one of the largest honey bee businesses in Arizona in the 1940s through the 60s. He owned and operated Arizona Superior Cleaning, which ranked as the top commercial cleaning company in the state in 2018 and is now owned and operated by his brothers.
Her family has roots in public education. Her late grandfather was the superintendent of Apache Junction Schools and her father, Mathew Wright, is an attorney for the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust.
The family the last three years has split their time between Gilbert, where they own a log-cabin style home downtown that was built in 1979, and Hawaii, though she stresses, “My family and my husband’s family are Gilbert residents. We love Gilbert, it is our home town.”
Given her jobs and four pre-teen sons, writing and illustrating the book required “balancing home, work life and writing,” she said.
“Lots of times – especially when writing during the pandemic – I had to set my work aside to help take over temporary role as teacher for my four elementary aged children in remote-based learning, like so many parents did. I juggled finding time to write, balance family, and work life and illustrate.
“But I found a good balance and would set my work aside for a time when necessary to meet the needs a challenging pandemic provided in family life, especially when it came to my children’s educational needs. As a new illustrator, getting the formatting right for good DPG images when published was a hurdle I had to learn as well, but now know for the future.”
Since her book was published earlier this – it’s available through Amazon and all major book stores as well as an e-book on Kindle and Apple Books – Hastings said she has been “humbled” by the reaction.
“Many People posted about ‘Your Safe Body’ in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. I am overjoyed at parents and people everywhere using their voice to support this book.”
She also said she can be found on Instagram and Facebook as @katiethemomthenurse “where I share child abuse prevention and other useful information.”
Right now, Hastings also is working on a new book “that highlights part of my abuse experience and healing, to help victims of abuse on their recovery to heal from trauma.
“I have decided to make this a contribution book, with other victims sharing their story. It will be written in a positive light, a self-help book, that will bring awareness, hope, and will aide others in trauma recovery and healing-to know they are not alone. I am still looking for contributors to share; many of which are choosing to remain anonymous. Anyone interested in contributing to this book is free to reach out to me.”