Gilbert mom Whitney Gaither got a big helping hand from Barro’s Pizza in her effort to get her master’s degree after winning $10,000 in the 2021 Arizona Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.
The prize is awarded by Barro and Dr Pepper to one Valley resident to help pay for college tuition or any related educational expenses.
Gaither, the mother of four children ages 5 to 11, is an emergency room nurse for Banner hospitals in the East Valley and recently enrolled in Western Governors University to pursue a master’s in nursing education.
“I am over-the-moon excited about this opportunity to show my kids that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it and that education is important,” said Gaither.
“Winning this money has lifted a tremendous weight off my shoulders and paves the way to reach my goal of teaching and investing in future nurses, something I am so passionate about.”
With 46 restaurants throughout Arizona and more than 40 years in business, the Barro family says it prides itself on finding ways to support and improve the communities they serve.
“Being able to help someone like Whitney, an essential worker and mom of four young kids, is really what our commitment to the community is all about.” said Bruce Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza. “Through our partnership with Dr Pepper, we are so happy to help her pursue her dreams and be a good role model for her kids – teaching them how important a good education is.”
The Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has awarded $85,000 to students in Arizona since 2012. Submissions were open to all Arizona residents 18 years or older and a winner was chosen at random out of approximately 12,000 entries.
The winner can use the money to pay for current expenses such as tuition and books or to pay off outstanding student loans.
Information: drpeppertuition.com.