There’s a reason that Kylie Bowyer likes gyms for her fundraising events to help families and children confronting cystic fibrosis.
The Gilbert woman, whose group, The Bowyer Battle, provides financial support wants supporters to think about what life would be like if they suffered from the genetic disorder that severely damages the lungs and other organs and affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices.
“Cystic fibrosis causes people to fight for their breath every minute of their life,” explained Bowyer, whose 6-year-old son Knox suffers from the disease.
“What better way to show our support and dedication to the cause than by fighting for our breathes?” she continued. “We are using this slogan: CF patients fight for their breath every day, we’re asking you to fight for yours for 45 minutes.”
That’s the purpose behind her next fundraiser 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19 at a Gilbert gym appropriately named Suffer City at 263. E. Warner Road.
Bowyer and gym owner Jason Franch have scheduled a unique fundraiser, similar to one she held in Scottsdale, in which people can sign up for “Sweat for the Cause.”
People can sign up for one of 24 slots held at three different times that day – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. – and help raise money and awareness of cystic fibrosis.
Thanks in part to sponsors BTG Real Estate, Ananda Salon, Xendurance and Cadence Running Company, participants will receive a swag bag loaded with items.
Those who don’t feel like exerting can attend to and mingle with other supporters as well as families with loved ones suffering from CF.
Bowyer noted that even supporters who don’t particularly relish the notion of a vigorous workout will have plenty to do.
“We will have a spectator area so that friends and family can come together and cheer on the participants,” she said. “There will be raffle items, merchandise tables, snacks and lots of comradery.”
Bowyer has been running fundraisers to benefit CF research for several years and create the Bowyer Battle blog (thebowyerbattle.org) to raise awareness as well as raise money to help families burden by the high cost of care.
She has raised over $500,000 and her pockets don’t see a dime despite the fact care for a child with CF can run about $15,000.
“Cystic fibrosis is an ever-changing plan of care,” Bowyer explained. “Patient care and medical expenses only increase with time and age.
“I wouldn’t say that inflation has affected me personally with Knox’s medical care or expenses but we have absolutely felt it impact our annual donations to the organization.
“When asking local businesses to get involved with our events over the past year or so it’s been harder to obtain larger donations and involvement due to businesses being hit by the economic changes.”
France, who co-founded Suffer City four years ago with Brian Butson, gladly welcomed a chance to help Bowyer’s campaign, stating, “We couldn’t resist the chance to open our doors and invest our energy in support of the foundation.”
His gym boasts “unrivaled performance and physique results, a curiously supportive community and, above all, a mindset training component that derives from a gamified, team-based training experience that is heavy on accountability.”
France saw Bowyer’s Battle as something that met Suffer City’s goal of enriching lives.
“While we’re able to enrich the lives of our members everyday by being the best part of their day, it’s important that we reach out beyond our membership base and give back to positively impact those who need it most,” France said.
“Two years ago, we raised over $60,000 for four separate charities with a 24-our endurance challenge inside our training center, and when Kylie Bowyer considered Suffer City for their Sweat for the Cause event,” he added.
At the event, France said each heat involves a series of speed, strength and training exercises and there will be a winning team from each session as well as one for the entire day.
Registration for a heat is $100 and people who cannot attend and want to help can do so at TheBowyerBattle.org.